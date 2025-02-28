Wild beavers: Nature’s engineers to return to English waterways

Government to allow reintroduction of beavers into the wild after centuries of absence in a huge boost for nature conservation.

Brilliant beavers reduce flood risk, create new wetlands, and boost biodiversity

Reintroductions to be carefully managed under licence from Natural England

Nature’s original master builder – the Eurasian beaver – is set to return to our waterways after centuries of absence, following a government decision to allow wild release.

Beavers are prodigious ecosystem engineers and proven climate champions – creating natural flood defences that can reduce flood risks and building wetlands which are thriving havens for wildlife.

Known as a keystone species because the habitats they create benefit myriad other species, they were once abundant in England but became extinct due to overhunting. In recent years, beavers have been returning to our waterways through a system of licensed releases into enclosures, and a limited trial of wild release in Devon.

Now in a major boost for conservation, the government has today (Friday 28 February) set out a new approach which will allow beavers to live wild in England’s treasured landscapes.

Ministers have set out how we will provide the certainty needed for conservationists, landowners and farmers in a new policy statement. It includes the detail of a new licensing system, support for landowners and farmers, and a commitment to produce a plan in consultation with these stakeholders for the long-term management of beavers in England.

The return of beavers will be carefully managed to avoid impacts on farming, food production and infrastructure. New wild release projects will need to have a project plan in place covering a 10-year period to support the introduction of beavers into a landscape before Natural England would consider granting a licence.

Nature Minister Mary Creagh said:

“Beavers are cherished creatures who bring so many benefits for people and our precious natural environment. They create wetlands which are havens for wildlife, reduce flood risk and improve the water quality of our rivers. “Reintroducing beavers to the wild is a critical milestone for this Government’s plan to protect and restore our natural world.”

Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England, said:

“Beavers have been missing from our landscapes for about four hundred years and this careful approach for their planned return is a significant landmark for Nature recovery in England. “Beavers are environmental engineers. The dams, ponds and canals they build not only create amazingly rich habitats for many other species, but can also help reduce flood risk, purify water and catch carbon. “Under licence from Natural England, the release of wild beavers will be managed to secure the long-term environmental benefits while seeking to minimise and avoid unwanted impacts.”

All existing beaver populations will be allowed to remain and expand naturally and will ensure that appropriate management measures are put in place. Existing populations of wild beavers will continue to be proactively managed by their local beaver management group.

Through this carefully planned reintroduction programme which is defined by a 5 step management approach, we will support farmers and communities to live alongside beavers, ensuring these natural problem-solvers benefit everyone.

The government will also now begin work on developing a long-term beaver management plan in England. This will build on the approach announced today and be developed with input from key stakeholders, to ensure we meet the challenges and opportunities posed by an expanding beaver population well into the future.

It is expected that the first release of wild beavers will happen at Purbeck Heaths National Nature Reserve soon with a licence issued to the National Trust.

Hilary McGrady, Director General of the National Trust said:

“This is fantastic news for nature recovery and people’s livelihoods. Beavers are unparalleled in their ability to restore landscapes, create wetlands that manage flood risk, improve our water quality, and bring back wildlife. “Since 2020, we’ve introduced beavers at three National Trust sites through licensed, enclosed releases. We’ve seen first-hand the amazing benefits these fascinating mammals provide, and we’re thrilled to receive a licence for the first wild beaver release in England. “It’s important to us, and the communities we work in, that beaver releases across wider landscapes happen in a responsible, carefully managed way. This licensing process is in everyone’s best interests. It will lead to well-chosen sites, minimise disruption to other landowners, and ensure local communities are fully consulted and involved enabling both people and nature thrive.”

Alan Lovell, Chair of the Environment Agency said:

“As part of our work to reduce flood risk and restore rivers to good health, the return of wild beavers will improve water quality, boost biodiversity and build resilience to climate change through nature-based solutions. “Beavers help reduce flooding in nearby towns, remove pollutants from our precious waterways and help to create clean water. Working alongside our partners, the Environment Agency will continue to support the careful management of wild beavers.”

Applications for further wild release licences will first need to submit an ‘expression of interest’ to Natural England. The deadline for the first round of applications is 2 May 2025, with further application windows due to open in due course.

Additional information:

For more information on beaver licenses, visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/beavers-applying-for-a-licence-to-release-beavers-into-the-wild

Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer of Beaver Trust said: