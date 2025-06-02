Scottish Government
Wild salmon strategy implementation plan: annual progress report 2024
The second annual progress report under the Scottish wild salmon strategy implementation plan covering progress in 2024.
Introduction
The Scottish Wild Salmon Strategy was published in January 2022 in response to long-term declines in wild Atlantic salmon populations. It sets out the vision, objectives and priority themes to ensure the protection and recovery of wild salmon.
An accompanying five year Implementation Plan identifies actions to tackle key pressures, improve habitats, strengthen science and monitoring and support more effective policy and management.
Following the Plan’s publication, a Delivery Group was established to steer and oversee progress. Chaired by the Scottish Government, the group includes representatives from Angling Scotland, the Atlantic Salmon Trust (AST), Crown Estate Scotland, Fisheries Management Scotland (FMS), the Galloway Fisheries Trust, NatureScot, the River Tweed Commission, Scottish Canals, Scottish Environment Link, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), Scottish Forestry and the Spey Catchment Initiative. A Science and Evidence Board was also established to support the Delivery Group and the proceedings of both groups are published.
Following the recent reclassification of wild Atlantic salmon as endangered across Great Britain by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the Delivery Group recognised the vital importance of swift action to support Scotland’s iconic wild Atlantic salmon. A collaborative approach is also recognised as being crucial to the successful delivery of the Strategy.
Progress under the plan is reported through the publication of annual reports, the first of which is available at Wild salmon strategy implementation plan progress report: 2023-2024.
This is the second such report and covers progress during 2024.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/scottish-wild-salmon-strategy-implementation-plan-annual-progress-report-2024/
