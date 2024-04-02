Environment Agency
|Printable version
Wildlife friends bring new life to Hull’s urban dynamic drains
Two new mascots are helping bring to life the history and wildlife of a city centre urban watercourse.
A new history and wildlife trail across Hull’s Beverley and Barmston Drain sees wildlife ‘guides’ Wendy the Water Vole and Percy the Perch help reconnect people to their natural environment.
The pilot project – along nine bridges across the drain – gives historical information and helps the community spot wildlife native to the location.
It also includes advice on how to go ‘pond dipping’ in the new Clough Road ‘pocket park’ – to encourage children and families to connect with the Drain and what lives beneath its surface.
The trail brings to life the work of ‘Hull’s Dynamic Drains’, a partnership project with Groundwork Yorkshire, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Hull City Council that aims to improve the urban watercourse, boost wildlife habitats and encourage people to connect with and spend more time in their natural environment, as well as reducing littering and fly-tipping into Hull’s watercourses.
The Environment Agency’s Dan Jagucki said:
This pilot, part of Hull’s Dynamic Drains, has cleaned up the Beverley and Barmston Drain and the surrounding areas, created new green spaces for people to enjoy and encouraged people to connect with nature right in the centre of an urban environment.
This is very much a community project and we hope the interactive trail – led by Wendy and Percy – will capture people’s imagination and encourage them to get involved in the future of Hull’s Dynamic Drains as we roll it out to other areas of the city.
Beverley and Barmston Drain runs for 4km through the city, including residential areas, retail and industrials areas. When the project started in 2020 the drain needed significant Environment Agency maintenance due to litter and fly tipping which causes blockages and increases flood risk in the city. There are signs that this is getting better, though still remains a challenge.
The pond dipping sign as part of the project.
£500,000 project brings multiple benefits
As well as the new history and wildlife trail, so far the £500,000 project has:
- Used silt dredged from the channel to create areas on the bankside for easier access, as well as creating better habitats for fish.
- Created two new pocket parks – one at Clough Road retail area with picnic benches, a pond dipping platform, a cycle shelter and new wildflower meadow; and another outside the primary school at Thorpepark Road that has a new seating area, path and native trees.
- Created designs for a third pocket park close to Endike Primary School, with a terraced bank that will improve access to the water’s edge and a new pond dipping platform.
- Cleared land along the drain of historical fly tipping and planted it with native trees and shrubs, treated invasive Japanese knotweed and replaced it with native trees and installed two otter holts and several bird boxes to improve habitat and create areas for wildlife to thrive
- Delivered community litter picking events – which included support from Kingston Kayaks to collect rubbish from the drain using canoes – and launched magnet fishing events to encourage involvement from other members of the community.
- Launched a schools engagement programme, which also includes creating wetland wildlife areas in local schools and diverting rainwater from the sewer into rain gardens and planters.
- Created – by Groundwork during 2021-2023 - the Green Team, employed two supervisors and delivered training and work experience that helped people gain relevant qualifications and work experience to help them into employment. The Green Team delivered project works on the pocket parks, cleared fly tipping, planted trees, and planted the meadow at Clough Road.
New footpaths that have been created as part of the project.
‘Delighted’ to see project come to life
Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s David Craven said:
We are delighted to see this project come to life and signs go in along Barmston Drain. As a partner in the work, it is important to us that people get to know and have a better opportunity to connect with and care for the wildlife that surrounds them every day.
Wildlife can thrive and live alongside us even in functional features such as well managed urban and suburban drains.
Holderness Drain is the next drain the project will be rolled out to with plans already in place to restore a neglected and overgrown area that has suffered from anti-social behaviour and fly tipping. Plans also include new community green spaces, pocket parks, fishing areas and events to improve access to free fishing and community litter picks.
Over the next three years the project will also roll out to Setting Dyke, Foredyke and Old Fleet Drain.
Groundwork’s Karen Tozer said:
As part of the Dynamic Drains partnership and as a resident of Hull it’s exciting to see these signs going up along Barmston Drain. I hope they encourage people to discover more about the nature and heritage of the Drain.
To find out more, visit Hull’s Dynamic Drains
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/wildlife-friends-bring-new-life-to-hulls-urban-dynamic-drains
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Fairer charges scheme for regulating waste shipments comes into effect02/04/2024 12:20:00
Amended charges for international waste shipments come into force as of 1 April 2024
Environment Agency publishes guidance on production of green hydrogen28/03/2024 13:25:00
New guidance published on production of hydrogen from water using electrolysis.
Environment Agency raising flood risk awareness in Forest of Dean28/03/2024 09:20:00
Environment Agency officers will be talking to residents in Lydney and Cinderford about the steps they can take to prepare for flash flooding.
Revitalising the Hamble Brook27/03/2024 16:20:00
A huge new wetland site has been created next to the Hamble Brook in Buckinghamshire.
Environment Agency publishes storm overflow spill data for 202327/03/2024 13:20:00
100% of storm overflows now fitted with monitoring devices required by the government.
Whistleblowing portal launched in latest water company crackdown27/03/2024 09:25:00
The Environment Agency's portal will allow water industry workers to report serious environmental wrongdoing by their organisations.
Better flood protection planned for Isle of Wight26/03/2024 13:25:00
More than 300 properties and businesses to be better protected from flooding and coastal erosion in Yaverland, Sandown and Shanklin on the Isle of Wight.
Final consultation on permit for Hemerdon tungsten mine25/03/2024 15:25:00
Views sought on permit application for mineral processing facility.