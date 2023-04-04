Scottish Government
Wildlife Management in Scotland Analysis of responses to the consultation exercise Analysis report
This report presents the key themes to emerge from the Scottish Government's consultation on Wildlife Management in Scotland 2022.
Introduction
Background
This report presents analysis of responses to a public consultation on Wildlife Management in Scotland.
The consultation sought views on a range of topics related to wildlife management, with sections covering grouse moor licensing, muirburn and matters relating to the use of traps and snares. The purpose of the proposals is to address raptor persecution and ensure that the management of grouse moors and related activities are undertaken in an environmentally sustainable and welfare-conscious manner.
The Wildlife Management (Grouse) Bill will implement the recommendations of the independent review of grouse moor management, set out in 'the Werritty Report' and introduce licensing for grouse moors. It will also:
- Introduce licensing and further restrictions on muirburn on non-peatland;
- Further restrict muirburn on peatland;
- Ban the use of glue traps;
- Introduce requirements for the use of wildlife traps;
It may also:
- Implement the recommendations of the recent statutory snaring review or introduce further restrictions on the use of snares.
The consultation
The consultation opened on 26 October 2022 and closed on 14 December 2022. It asked 38 questions. The consultation paper is available here on the Scottish Government's website.
