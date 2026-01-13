Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Wildlife photography celebrates Uganda's natural heritage
Ugandans experienced world-class wildlife photography exhibition, showcasing the country's extraordinary natural heritage and conservation achievements.
The exhibition, developed by London’s Natural History Museum, featured award-winning nature photography alongside images from Ugandan photographers. It captured Uganda’s mountain gorillas, shoebills and diverse ecosystems that underpin the country’s £1.88 billion tourism economy – a cornerstone of Uganda’s agro-industrialisation, tourism, minerals, and science and technology (ATMS) strategy.
Uganda’s biodiversity represents both a global treasure and vital economic asset. Protecting nature supports Vision 2040 objectives, creating jobs whilst building climate resilience essential for agricultural productivity and water security.
The UK supports Uganda’s National Climate Finance Strategy through programmes spanning conservation, clean cooking, renewable energy, and climate-smart agriculture. This includes helping establish the Climate Finance Unit in the Ministry of Finance and supporting women’s shea butter cooperatives in Northern Uganda – initiatives that demonstrate how nature protection drives economic development.
The exhibition features contributions from Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Conservation Foundation, Conservation Through Public Health, Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary, Nkima Forest Lodge and Ugandan photographers. It reflects shared commitment to conservation outcomes that benefit communities nationwide.
The Natural History Museum is a world-leading science institution dedicated to addressing the planetary emergency. Its exhibitions inspire millions globally to value and protect nature.
Background information
About the Natural History Museum
- the Natural History Museum, London, is a world-leading science institution dedicated to tackling the planetary emergency
- Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the world’s biggest nature photography competition with over 60,000 entries annually
- now in its 61st year, the competition celebrates extraordinary nature photography
- Uganda is one of only 10 global locations hosting the 61st edition of this exhibition
UK support for Uganda’s conservation and climate goals
Conservation programmes
- over 25 years of collaboration with Uganda Wildlife Authority protecting critical ecosystems
- Darwin Initiative supporting community conservation in Rukiga district, building climate resilience for 30,000 people whilst conserving Grey Crowned Cranes
- anti-poaching initiatives reducing wildlife crime and protecting endangered species
Climate Finance
- establishment of the Climate Finance Unit in Uganda’s Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (March 2023) to mobilise and coordinate climate finance to support for Uganda’s National Climate Finance Strategy
- LIFE-AR Initiative (LDC Initiative for Effective Adaptation and Resilience) delivering on-ground investments including boreholes in Kibaale district
Climate-smart agriculture
- £39 million Climate Smart Jobs Programme supporting smallholder farmers’ climate resilience
- support for women’s shea butter cooperatives in Northern Uganda, protecting shea trees and reducing deforestation
Clean energy
- support for Uganda’s Clean Cooking Unit, launched October 2025, targeting 50% clean cooking transition by 2030
- over two decades of partnership in Uganda’s electricity sector since the 1990s reforms
- GET FiT Uganda programme (2013) mobilising over $450 million investment in renewable energy
- British International Investment and Gridworks’ $90 million Amari Power Transmission project—Uganda’s first public-private partnership in transmission
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/wildlife-photography-celebrates-ugandas-natural-heritage
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Joint Statement on the Gaza Humanitarian Response31/12/2025 12:20:00
Joint statement on Gaza from the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Outstanding contributions to the UK recognised in His Majesty The King’s New Year 2026 Overseas and International Honours list30/12/2025 10:15:00
The New Year Overseas Honours list recognises the outstanding contribution of British nationals abroad or internationally.
Germany passes new law to crack down on people smuggling to UK19/12/2025 15:27:00
People smuggling gangs storing small boats and engines in Germany now face 10 years in jail under new German legislation.
UK sanctions perpetrators of violence against civilians across Syria19/12/2025 13:20:00
Individuals and organisations linked to violence against civilians throughout Syria are today sanctioned by the UK as it continues to pursue those responsible for violence against the Syrian people.
Joint Statement from the Troika Capitals on South Sudan19/12/2025 09:25:00
The Governments of Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States have issued a joint statement on the deteriorating situation in South Sudan.
Celebrating the First Anniversary of UK's Accession to CPTPP18/12/2025 10:10:00
Local business enjoys sweet success in Japan following UK’s access to major trading bloc.
Tokyo Economic Security Forum - Keynote Address17/12/2025 10:25:00
Minister Malhotra, Minister for Indo-Pacific, FCDO, recently delivered a keynote address at the Tokyo Economic Security Forum on 15 December 2025.
Speech by Blaise Metreweli, Chief of SIS, 15 December 202516/12/2025 16:20:00
Blaise Metreweli, Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service on how SIS is keeping the UK safe in a world where the rules of conflict are being rewritten (15 December 2025).