Wildlife photography celebrates Uganda's natural heritage

Ugandans experienced world-class wildlife photography exhibition, showcasing the country's extraordinary natural heritage and conservation achievements.

The exhibition, developed by London’s Natural History Museum, featured award-winning nature photography alongside images from Ugandan photographers. It captured Uganda’s mountain gorillas, shoebills and diverse ecosystems that underpin the country’s £1.88 billion tourism economy – a cornerstone of Uganda’s agro-industrialisation, tourism, minerals, and science and technology (ATMS) strategy.

Uganda’s biodiversity represents both a global treasure and vital economic asset. Protecting nature supports Vision 2040 objectives, creating jobs whilst building climate resilience essential for agricultural productivity and water security.

The UK supports Uganda’s National Climate Finance Strategy through programmes spanning conservation, clean cooking, renewable energy, and climate-smart agriculture. This includes helping establish the Climate Finance Unit in the Ministry of Finance and supporting women’s shea butter cooperatives in Northern Uganda – initiatives that demonstrate how nature protection drives economic development.

The exhibition features contributions from Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Conservation Foundation, Conservation Through Public Health, Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary, Nkima Forest Lodge and Ugandan photographers. It reflects shared commitment to conservation outcomes that benefit communities nationwide.

The Natural History Museum is a world-leading science institution dedicated to addressing the planetary emergency. Its exhibitions inspire millions globally to value and protect nature.

Background information

About the Natural History Museum

the Natural History Museum, London, is a world-leading science institution dedicated to tackling the planetary emergency

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the world’s biggest nature photography competition with over 60,000 entries annually

now in its 61st year, the competition celebrates extraordinary nature photography

Uganda is one of only 10 global locations hosting the 61st edition of this exhibition

UK support for Uganda’s conservation and climate goals

Conservation programmes

over 25 years of collaboration with Uganda Wildlife Authority protecting critical ecosystems

Darwin Initiative supporting community conservation in Rukiga district, building climate resilience for 30,000 people whilst conserving Grey Crowned Cranes

anti-poaching initiatives reducing wildlife crime and protecting endangered species

Climate Finance

establishment of the Climate Finance Unit in Uganda’s Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (March 2023) to mobilise and coordinate climate finance to support for Uganda’s National Climate Finance Strategy

LIFE-AR Initiative (LDC Initiative for Effective Adaptation and Resilience) delivering on-ground investments including boreholes in Kibaale district

Climate-smart agriculture

£39 million Climate Smart Jobs Programme supporting smallholder farmers’ climate resilience

support for women’s shea butter cooperatives in Northern Uganda, protecting shea trees and reducing deforestation

Clean energy