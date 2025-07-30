Natural England
|Printable version
Wildlife thrives at Wybunbury Moss following field restoration
Endangered wildlife is flourishing at Wybunbury Moss National Nature Reserve following Natural England's restoration of adjacent farmland.
Wybunbury Moss is one of only 3 known floating peat bogs created by subsidence in the UK. This is where a carpet of vegetation floats on an underground lake, supporting highly specialised plants and animals. Peat bogs absorb carbon dioxide, so help mitigate climate change and improve air quality.
The fragile ecosystem requires extremely low nutrient levels, making the end of fertiliser use on adjacent fields crucial for its long-term protection.
Natural England secured the 14.94-acre lease from the Church Commissioners for England in September 2023, part of its work to deliver the government’s environmental targets.
Just 2 years after ceasing fertiliser use on the leased fields, the site has recorded 169 different species, including several rare and threatened birds, mammals and insects.
The impressive biodiversity recovery demonstrates how quickly nature can return when given the right conditions, as part of the government’s Plan for Change.
Notable species now using the restored fields include the nationally scarce, red-girdled mining bee, which cannot be found elsewhere in the area.
Several Biodiversity Action Plan species have also returned, including brown hare, grass snake and soprano pipistrelle bats which hunt insects over the meadows at night.
Bird populations are particularly benefiting, with sightings of the red-listed yellowhammer alongside skylark, linnet, lapwing and barn owl – all species of conservation concern.
A yellowhammer bird
The restoration work has also significantly reduced nutrient pollution entering the rare schwingmoor, or floating bog, which forms the heart of this nationally important nature reserve.
Paul Shires, Senior Reserve Manager for Natural England in the West Midlands, said:
“The transformation we’ve witnessed at Wybunbury Moss in just 2 years has exceeded our expectations.
“The significant reduction in nutrients flowing into the rare floating bog ecosystem is already protecting its delicate balance, while the rapid return of species like the red-girdled mining bee demonstrates the value of this restoration work.
“This project shows how targeted land management can deliver real benefits for nature as part of the government’s Plan for Change.”
Zara Gower, Farmland Portfolio Asset Manager at the Church Commissioners for England, said:
“We’re delighted to see such remarkable biodiversity improvements just 2 years after Natural England began managing these fields.
“The rapid return of rare and threatened species demonstrates the value of this partnership approach to land management.
Robbie Brett, Farmland Portfolio Environmental Asset Manager at the Church Commissioners for England, added:
“We remain committed to supporting environmental recovery alongside sustainable farming practices across our portfolio in line with our improvement strategy for Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).”
The restoration programme is delivering wildflower diversity and restoring ancient hedgerows to create natural connections across the landscape and looks to include livestock-grazing going forwards.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/wildlife-thrives-at-wybunbury-moss-following-field-restoration
Latest News from
Natural England
Hen Harrier Breeding Success31/07/2018 15:56:11
34 chicks have fledged in the most successful Hen Harrier breeding season in years.
Environment Agency launches clean-up operation at Hoad’s Wood26/06/2025 09:19:00
Waste management experts drive first batches of harmful material away from nationally significant nature site
Royal step around the Isle of Sheppey25/06/2025 11:15:00
Newly-opened 28-mile walking route in north Kent is part of the 2,700-mile King Charles III England Coast Path. Trail covers wildlife haven and historical sites
New films showcase the landscapes of the South West17/06/2025 14:15:00
A series of six films co-funded by Natural England highlight the fragile nature of protected sites and how we can all take steps to help our environment.
'Our Living Soils' by Emma Rosen and Rhiannon Thomas out now10/06/2025 09:15:00
Natural England has commissioned a children's illustrated book to teach young children about soil.
Dorset path improved from Kimmeridge Bay to South Haven Point04/06/2025 13:20:00
The path around Dorset's stunning coastline is better than ever thanks to 21 miles of improvements between Kimmeridge Bay and South Haven Point.
Cornwall coast path improvements now complete04/06/2025 12:15:00
Path improvements along 228 miles of Cornwall’s stunning coastline from St Agnes Head along the south coast to the Tamar at Cremyll have finished.
Historic Garden of England protected with new sparkling National Nature Reserve30/05/2025 14:22:00
Eighth Kings Series National Nature Reserve to be announced.