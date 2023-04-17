Will reconciliation across the Middle East bring lasting change?

EXPERT COMMENT

Countries across the Middle East have engaged in an unprecedented pattern of reconciliation to protect their interests amid fluctuations in the international order. But without deliberate international support, these new ties can easily unravel.

On 10 March 2023, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced their intention to restore diplomatic relations over a two-month period, in a deal brokered by China. Riyadh’s reconciliation with Bashar al-Assad in Syria is also underway, and its behind-the-scenes engagement with Israel has increased.

This rapprochement with Iran and other regional efforts matter because they shed light on a significant region-wide trend of de-escalation that has been underway since the resumption of high-level UAE–Iran relations in 2019. In the wake of geopolitical tensions and distraction, it also marks a shift towards direct Middle East regional conflict management which – should it last – is a first for countries in the region.

Driven by a combination of conflict fatigue, COVID-19, a focus on economic security, continued concern over declining US engagement, and increased geopolitical competition, states across the Middle East have engaged in an unprecedented pattern of reconciliation to protect their interests amid fluctuations in the international order.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.