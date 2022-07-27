Homeless Link
|Printable version
Will the turbulence in Westminster scupper promised rental reform?
When the Government released its ‘A fairer private rented sector’ White Paper in June, there was a sense across the housing and homelessness sector that this was a real step forward for the 4.4 million people privately renting in England.
Evictions from private tenancies have been one of the major causes of homelessness in recent years, so reforms to address the power imbalances between tenants and landlords have been long overdue. While some rightly criticised the lack of measures in the White Paper to reduce the cost of rent, confirmation that the Government was planning to deliver on its manifesto commitment to end ‘no fault’ Section 21 evictions, as well as improve tenants’ powers in challenging rent increases and introduce measures to improve the quality of homes, meant it was generally seen as a major success for the organisations who have been campaigning tirelessly to reform the rental market in recent years.
It was Theresa May’s Government in 2019 who first outlined the plan to abolish ‘no fault’ Section 21 evictions, so it’s fair to say it’s taken a while to get from that point to the prospect of legislation. Picking up the mantel and driving the reforms forward was former Housing Minister Michael Gove. But Boris Johnson sacked Gove from his position following Gove advising Johnson to resign.
It’s not clear what the new Secretary of State Greg Clark’s views on rental reform are, and it may be that the Government presses on with introducing the White Paper as legislation when it returns from summer break under a new leader, but those in the lettings sector are already predicting a delay.
The recent delaying of the Online Safety Bill, which had been in its final stages, provides credence to this prediction. Rental reform is also definitely not a vote winner among Conservative party members, so don’t expect to see the two candidates to replace Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, making big on enacting the manifesto commitment to end Section 21 evictions.
This potential delay comes at a time when inflation is rising at the fastest rate for 40 years, while recent analysis from property website Rightmove found that rents in the UK are now at record levels, with 20% increases recorded in Manchester and further rises predicted by the end of the year. This puts existing tenants at risk of rent increases and, increasing risk of rent arrears and evictions.
We know that key to reducing homelessness moving forward is tackling its root causes, with reforming the private rented sector is a key part of this. Therefore, it’s vital to keep rental reform on the agenda over the summer months, to make sure the White Paper is followed up by legislation enacting the reforms outlined and helping to prevent many more households being forced into homelessness.
Homeless Link is part of the Renters Reform Coalition and will also be writing to both Sunak and Truss asking them to commit to the reforms outlined in the White Paper. We want to show the sector is united on this issue so will be seeking signatures from as many organisations as possible. If you would like to lend your voice then please get in touch.
The millions of people privately renting in England can’t afford for this opportunity to be missed.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/will-the-turbulence-in-westminster-scupper-promised-rental-reform/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
DLUHC announces new Night Shelter Transformation Fund working with Homeless Link and Housing Justice27/07/2022 09:25:00
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has announced a new Night Shelter Transformation Fund of up to £10million in grants. The Night Shelter Transformation Fund is administered by DLUHC, working in partnership with Homeless Link and Housing Justice who will provide support to prospective applicants and grant holders.
‘Where do you go? There’s nowhere’: Developing safe accommodation options for domestic abuse survivors21/07/2022 09:15:00
As Fulfilling Lives South East closes it's doors, Systems Change Project Assistant Emily Page shares insights from their projects addressing the lack of access to safe accommodation for domestic abuse survivors with multiple and complex needs.
Simple tips for services to better support veterans experiencing homelessness15/07/2022 11:10:00
Riverside has provided specialist services to veterans of the Armed Forces since 2000.
New research reveals how Local Authorities can, and should, do more for migrants with no recourse to public funds.08/07/2022 16:20:00
NACCOM’s Community Research volunteer group has been working with Homeless Link to explore experiences of accessing support from local authorities throughout the pandemic.
Why it's important to have a gendered approach to Housing First05/07/2022 14:25:00
Tragically, women who experience long-term homelessness almost universally experience domestic abuse and wider forms of violence against women and girls (VAWG). Women like Naima are out there now, struggling with the impossible choice of remaining with their abuser or sleeping on the streets.
NEW REPORT: ‘Roadmap’ for tackling non-UK national homelessness01/07/2022 10:15:00
Homeless Link is pleased to launch a new report in partnership with NACCOM – The No Accommodation Network: Unlocking the door: A roadmap for supporting non-UK nationals facing homelessness in England.
Homeless Link responds to “encouraging” figures which show a fall in rough sleeping in London29/06/2022 14:05:00
Released yesterday (28/06/22) the CHAIN annual bulletin for 2021-22
‘Roadmap’ for tackling non-UK national homelessness29/06/2022 12:05:00
Today, Homeless Link is pleased to launch a new report in partnership with NACCOM – The No Accommodation Network: Unlocking the door: A roadmap for supporting non-UK nationals facing homelessness in England.