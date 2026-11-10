Will the US and Iran return to war?

EXPERT COMMENT

That is not only President Trump’s decision. Iran may also reignite the conflict, in an attempt to break the US blockade.

In recent weeks there has been considerable speculation that the US would carry out new attacks on Iran once the US midterm elections were concluded. But with the vote complete, Washington’s next move remains unclear.

In a recent 60 minutes interview US President Donald Trump said he did not see ‘any reason’ to escalate the war. It is possible that the president chooses not to resume military operations against Iran and settles for continuing the current policy of economic strangulation. But even in that case, a return to armed conflict cannot be ruled out. Tehran is unlikely to absorb US pressure quietly while its economy further deteriorates. This is the irony of the US naval blockade of Iran. There’s evidence to suggest it has effectively hurt the regime’s finances. Iran loaded no oil onto tankers in September according to some analyses.

But the blockade is unlikely to succeed in achieving the strategic objective of forcing the regime to make significant concessions at the bargaining table. Instead, it might push Tehran to lash out, which would take all parties back to square one in this conflict.

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