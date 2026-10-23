Chatham House
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Will the US midterms change Washington’s policy on Israel and Palestine?
EXPERT COMMENT
Not immediately. But a Democratic victory could set the terms for a new approach by the next president.
Whatever the results, November’s midterm elections will not immediately transform US policy toward Israel and Palestine. In any outcome, the separation of powers means that President Donald Trump will still control American foreign policy. Even a Democrat-controlled Congress could not compel his administration to pursue a fundamentally different approach.
But the midterms may accelerate a transformation that is already underway in the Democratic Party and among the US electorate, where the political centre of gravity on Israel and Palestine is shifting rapidly.
If Democrats win a majority in either or both houses, they will gain new congressional tools to act on Israel–Palestine issues. Most importantly, the legislation they put forward would establish the policy baseline from which a future Democratic administration would govern.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/10/will-us-midterms-change-washingtons-policy-israel-and-palestine
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