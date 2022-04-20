Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
|Printable version
Will you be an ally?
Blog posted by: Sadia Samas, 13 April 2022 – Categories: diversity, Safety and Wellbeing.
Encouraging people to become an ally to their black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) colleagues is one of the ways that we in the BAME network are trying to help Sellafield Ltd to become a more inclusive business.
The short video we’ve produced introduces people to some of the network and gives examples of how people can become allies.
What is an ally?
An ally is a person who fights for and supports others in their fight for equality, despite not necessarily being affected themselves.
How can you be an ally?
In the video we tried to give real examples of how people can be our ally.
For example, when you walk into a meeting or an event, do you automatically gravitate towards people who look like you?
Could you approach someone who looked different instead? That act of being approached and engaged in conversation is a really simple way of making everyone feel included.
Other examples given in the video include asking people how they pronounce their name, rather than excluding them from the conversation because you don’t know, and asking about religious festivals.
Opening up a discussion or asking questions is a great start to raising awareness and becoming an ally, the key is being genuinely interested and also respectful in the way the questions are asked.
Want to know more?
Sellafield Ltd employees can contact the BAME network. Contact details are available on the intranet.
Making the move: Project professional Neal on why Sellafield was the right choice for his career
Original article link: https://nda.blog.gov.uk/2022/04/13/will-you-be-an-ally/
|
|
Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Making the move: Project professional Neal on why Sellafield was the right choice for his career07/04/2022 14:15:00
Blog posted by: Chris Wood, 07 April 2022 – Categories: Skills.
Nuclear skills showcased at industry awards ceremony04/04/2022 16:05:00
Hundreds of nuclear professionals gathered at the 14th UK Nuclear Skills Awards at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester.
Robot goes underground at Dounreay04/04/2022 11:38:00
A robot has successfully surveyed an underground radioactive ventilation duct in Dounreay’s redundant laboratories.
Landmark day for major drum disposal project28/03/2022 15:43:00
A major project to dispose of more than 1,000 stainless steel drums of waste has successfully completed its initial rail transfer.
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority is seeking innovations in remote site monitoring technology22/03/2022 14:15:00
Up to £750k available to help the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority monitor sensitive sites remotely.
Breaking the bias09/03/2022 14:15:00
Blog posted by: sarahcorlett, 08 March 2022 – Categories: Safety and Wellbeing, Skills, Uncategorized.
NDA supply chain award winners revealed21/02/2022 13:15:00
Four organisations have been announced as winners of this year’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority group supply chain awards.
Lifting the lid on the dismantling of Dounreay’s Material Test Reactor14/02/2022 11:15:00
Original internal steelwork is being stripped out of the Dounreay Material Test Reactor (DMTR) as it continues preparations for a major skyline change.