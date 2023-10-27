Environment Agency
Wiltshire and Dorset groundwater flooding roadshow
Series of events across the two counties to educate the public on this type of flooding.
Communities affected by groundwater flooding across Wiltshire and Dorset are invited to attend engagement events taking place throughout November.
The events, hosted by the Environment Agency, in collaboration with Wiltshire and Dorset Councils and Wessex Water, aim to raise awareness and increase preparedness for groundwater flooding across the regions.
Attendees will learn all things groundwater from Environment Agency groundwater specialist Guy Parker.
Ahead of the roadshow, Guy said:
Living on the chalk is unique. While the landscape of southern England is beautiful, it can also pose challenges for those who live there. Managing water in the summer and groundwater flooding in the winter are just two issues communities face.
On our roadshow, we will talk about the rollercoaster that is life on the chalk, the history and mechanics of groundwater and the impact of climate change. To improve resilience against this flooding, we will also discuss the groundwater flood warning service, natural flood management and the property flood resilience measures available, as well as making a forecast for the forthcoming winter.
Those wishing to attend any of the events can book a place by contacting floodwessex@environment-agency.gov.uk.
The events take place from 6pm-8pm at the following hub locations:
Wednesday 1 November – Sixpenny Handley Village Hall, SP5 5NU
Tuesday 7 November – Sydling St. Nicholas Village Hall, DT2 9NX
Tuesday 14 November – Wylye Village Hall, BA12 0QP
Wednesday 15 November – Puddletown Village Hall, DT2 8RX
Wednesday 22 November – Milborne St. Andrew Village Hall, DT11 0JX
Thursday 30 November – Shrewton Village Hall, SP3 4JX
