Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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Wiltshire Police officer admits assault on 13-year-old boy
A Wiltshire Police officer has admitted assaulting a boy in a police station car park following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
PC Daniel Rusling repeatedly pushed the 13-year-old and dragged him by his clothing during an altercation in Monkton Park Police station, Chippenham, at around 3am on 14 October last year.
The boy, among a group of six children in the car park, had dialled 999 to ask for police help after reporting being threatened by occupants of a vehicle.
PC Rusling swore at the boy when he asked for a lift home and pushed him aggressively with both hands a total of six times, pulling him by his clothing towards the exit, in response to him standing in front of his police car.
It was alleged the level of force used against the teenager, who was uninjured, was unlawful and PC Rusling was charged with one count of assault by beating, contrary to Section 39 Criminal Justice Act.
The 30-year-old appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 21 May, where he admitted the charge. The case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports until 30 June.
We decided to independently investigate the matter following a mandatory conduct referral to us by Wiltshire Police on 28 October 2025.
A file of evidence was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on 4 April and on 8 April they authorised one charge of assault by beating. Our conduct investigation continues.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/wiltshire-police-officer-admits-assault-13-year-old-boy
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