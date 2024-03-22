Win a Go Ape experience for your entire class

As part of our YPO50 celebrations, we’ve teamed up with Silvine to launch our “Big Lottertree” competition, giving a whole class of children the chance to win an adventure with Go Ape.

Running from 18th March to 31st May 2024, YPO invites schools from across the country to enter our competition, simply by purchasing an Exercise Book from YPO. It doesn’t matter what size, colour, margin or ruling you order, for every single book ordered before the closing date, you’ll receive an automatic entry to our prize draw.

MORE BOOKS = MORE ENTRIES!

In amongst the trees, your whole class will learn fantastic team building and problem-solving skills as they work their way through the high ropes and zip lines.

With 36 Go Ape locations across the UK, you’re sure to find a location nearby. All locations are Learning Outside the Classroom (LOTC) accredited, ensuring that every moment is not just an adventure but a valuable lesson too. Age-appropriate activities, meticulously crafted for 4-16 year olds, guarantee an adventure tailored to each group.

Martin Armytage, Head of Education Business at YPO said: “As YPO celebrates its 50th anniversary, we wanted to give back to the schools that have been part of our journey over the years. Whether we’ve collaborated over the entire five decades or just the past year, we wanted to say thank you by offering the chance to win an exciting day away from the classroom, allowing students to grow away from their desks.”

Winners of the competition will be announced 20th June, full terms and conditions are available here.