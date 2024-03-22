Friday 22 Mar 2024 @ 15:10
YPO
Printable version

Win a Go Ape experience for your entire class

As part of our YPO50 celebrations, we’ve teamed up with Silvine to launch our “Big Lottertree” competition, giving a whole class of children the chance to win an adventure with Go Ape.

Running from 18th March to 31st May 2024, YPO invites schools from across the country to enter our competition, simply by purchasing an Exercise Book from YPO. It doesn’t matter what size, colour, margin or ruling you order, for every single book ordered before the closing date, you’ll receive an automatic entry to our prize draw.

MORE BOOKS = MORE ENTRIES!

In amongst the trees, your whole class will learn fantastic team building and problem-solving skills as they work their way through the high ropes and zip lines.

YPO go ape

With 36 Go Ape locations across the UK, you’re sure to find a location nearby. All locations are Learning Outside the Classroom (LOTC) accredited, ensuring that every moment is not just an adventure but a valuable lesson too. Age-appropriate activities, meticulously crafted for 4-16 year olds, guarantee an adventure tailored to each group.

Martin Armytage, Head of Education Business at YPO said: “As YPO celebrates its 50th anniversary, we wanted to give back to the schools that have been part of our journey over the years. Whether we’ve collaborated over the entire five decades or just the past year, we wanted to say thank you by offering the chance to win an exciting day away from the classroom, allowing students to grow away from their desks.”

Winners of the competition will be announced 20th June, full terms and conditions are available here.

 

Channel website: https://www.ypo.co.uk/

Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/win-a-go-ape-experience-for-your-entire-class

Share this article
YPO Logo

Home

About YPO

 Events

Blog

Contact Us

Latest News from
YPO

RAAC funding for schools and colleges in England

15/02/2024 11:20:00

Blog posted by: Rhian Binns, PR and Communications Manager – Education, 13 February 2024.

YPO launches new EdTech platform at BETT 2024

24/01/2024 11:05:00

YPO, one of the UK’s largest public sector buying organisations, is launching a brand new edtech software platform, Learning Box, that will provide schools with access to the latest programmes to support education.

YPO ranked high for excellent customer service

12/01/2024 13:05:00

YPO has ranked as one of the leading organisations for customer service, according to the Institute of Customer Service (ICS) and its UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) 2023.

YPO essentials at COSY

12/12/2023 13:05:00

Education suppliers cosy up to enhance access to early years learning materials.

Insightful trip to Compass Minerals' salt mine

05/12/2023 13:05:00

As winter weather and plummeting temperatures sweep the nation, the gritting season is now in full swing. To support customers using Winter Maintenance Products and Services – 1088 Framework, YPO recently organised an insightful trip to Compass Minerals' salt mine.

New study on decarbonising Britain

04/12/2023 10:10:00

Our latest study, Decarbonising Britain: Public Sector Pathways to Net Zero, is now available - and your complimentary copy of the key findings report can be viewed here.

'Tis the season to save at YPO

20/11/2023 13:05:00

The festive season is nearly upon us and the excitement is building here at YPO, just like it is in your schools. 

Flood ResilienceFlood Resilience

16/11/2023 12:15:00

Blog posted by: Maria Hadro – Category Buyer for Corporate and Financial Services at YPO, 15 November 2023.

Next year we turn the big 50

14/11/2023 12:05:00

Blog posted by: Rhian Binns, PR and Communications Manager – Education.