Win a ‘Refresh Your Routine’ bundle!
Save water, play and win!
CCW has launched its new Fill It Right challenge, an interactive online game. It’s designed to get people thinking about how they use water and to show how small everyday changes can make a big difference.
Try the Fill It Right challenge
Make a pledge by committing to small, everyday actions that help reduce water waste and protect our environment. These actions might seem simple, but when thousands of people take part, the impact is powerful.
Everyone who makes a pledge will automatically be entered into our prize draw. One lucky winner will receive a bundle worth £500, filled with tools and goodies to support a more sustainable, water-saving routine.
Test your water-saving skills with our interactive game! See if you can fill it right without wasting a drop.
