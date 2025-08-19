Tuesday 19 Aug 2025 @ 14:15
National Archives
Printable version

Wind in their sails: £750,000 grants boost for archives

Design plans for Titanic, sketches by Raymond Briggs and gig posters by Martin F. Bedford will all be more accessible thanks to cataloguing grants.

Archives Revealed has just awarded more than £750,000 in 16 separate grants to archives across the UK.

Recipients range from the Harland and Wolff Ship Plan Archive in Belfast to the Raymond Briggs archive, held by East Sussex County Council.

The grants will help organise records about disabled people’s fight for rights held at The Disabled Peoples Archive in Manchester and at Deaf History Scotland.

Records about plant collectors held at Kew Gardens and the maintenance of windmills and watermills will also be catalogued for public access.

Full list of grants and projects:

Bertz Associates – Discovering Lisel Haas

Birmingham Botanical and Horticultural Society – Propagating Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Story

The Bluecoat – Cataloguing the Bluecoat Archive

Deaf History Scotland – Scottish Deaf Archives

East Sussex County Council – Archive of Raymond Briggs

Greater Manchester Coalition of Disabled People – Choice and Control: A history of disabled people’s fight for Independent Living

The Historic England Foundation – Imagining England: the Janette Rosing Photographic Collection, c.1853-1950s

Holocaust Survivors Friendship Association – Homeward Bound

London Borough of Brent – Cataloguing the Brent Trades Council Archive Collection

The Mills Archive Trust – The Wright Records: Preserving Millwrighting Heritage

National Museums and Galleries of Northern Ireland – From Drawing Board to Slipway: Discovering the Harland & Wolff Ship Plan Archive

The National Museum of the Royal Navy – Fairey Aviation Company Archive

Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew – Plants and Empire: Unlocking the colonial archive

Sheffield City Archives – Stick ‘Em Up: The Poster Art of Martin F. Bedford

Topolski Memoir Limited – Feliks Topolski Archive: Cataloguing and Preserving a Visual Chronicle of the 20th Century

University of Bristol – Dead Good Guides: The John Fox and Sue Gill Archive Project

Archives Revealed is a partnership between The National Archives, the Pilgrim Trust, the Wolfson Foundation and The National Lottery Heritage Fund. It helps unlock collections across the UK and build the skills needed to care for them into the future.

Paul Ramsbottom, Chief Executive of the Wolfson Foundation, yesterday said:

“These awards open up rich and wide-ranging archival collections from different communities, expand access and deepen understanding of the stories they hold.”

This is the second round of cataloguing grants awarded since The National Lottery Heritage Fund invested £5 million in the Archives Revealed partnership programme.

The next round opens on Monday 1 September. To find out more, visit Archives Revealed – Portals.

 

Channel website: http://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/

Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/wind-in-their-sails-750000-grants-boost-for-archives/

Share this article

Latest News from
National Archives

New accreditation awards to archive services

29/07/2025 11:15:00

Following a recent Archive Service Accreditation Panel, the UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee is pleased to announce that the following archive services have been accredited for the first time:

Katrina scoops LHVA award in Volunteers’ Week

03/06/2025 14:15:00

A volunteer at The National Archives has won a London Heritage Volunteer Award for her outstanding work.

Happy & Glorious: Coronation art exhibition goes on show

12/05/2025 16:15:00

Stunning new artwork commissioned by the Government Art Collection to mark the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla has gone on show in our Happy & Glorious exhibition.

Mandatory bag checks introduced for all visitors

24/04/2025 14:15:00

Starting 29 April 2025, we are introducing new security measures to safeguard our visitors, staff and to protect our collections.

Improvement work to our building continues

22/04/2025 14:15:00

Work to replace the windows in the 1970s part of our building continues and from late Spring will move to the first floor.

£1 million project explores lasting impact of Radclyffe Hall’s radical novel

14/04/2025 14:15:00

Researchers have embarked on a £1 million project to examine the lasting impact of Radclyffe Hall’s radical novel “The Well of Loneliness”.

Cornelia Parker creates new work for Coronation exhibition

11/04/2025 09:15:00

Stunning new artwork commissioned by the Government Art Collection to mark the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla goes on show at The National Archives from 2 May.

Tanks to Botanics – archives win accredited status

31/03/2025 16:15:00

Two radically different archives, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and The Tank Museum at Bovington, have won accredited status for the first time for their archive services.

Archives Revealed awards new cataloguing grants and first-ever consortium grant

25/02/2025 16:15:00

Archives Revealed has awarded 12 cataloguing grants and its first ever consortium grant to archives across the UK.

Healthcare Resilience: Preparing for the Next Crisis with Network-Driven Agility