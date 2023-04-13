Wind warnings issued

A large Atlantic low pressure system, named Storm Noa by the French meteorological service, is bringing strong winds, low temperatures and heavy rain or showers to many places.

Yellow wind National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued highlighting the potential for impacts such as travel disruption and the possibility of large waves in coastal areas in south Wales and southern England. There could be some snow over higher ground in the north at times.

Météo-France has named this low pressure system Storm Noa as it will bring strong winds across northern France.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “Most places saw showers or longer spells of rain yesterday but the impacts were most likely to come from strong winds. Gusts of 50-60 mph are possible quite widely in the southwest, with up to 75 mph in exposed coastal areas.”

“Some disruption due to strong winds is expected in southern areas, particularly the south coast of Wales and southwest England. It will be a cool day with temperatures of 7 to 10 C in the west, with 11 to 13 C possible in the southeast, however it will feel colder in the strong winds.”

It will stay unsettled through the rest of the week, with sunshine and heavy showers for many tomorrow with persistent rain in the south on Friday, before it becomes drier and brighter as we head through the weekend and more especially next week with temperatures starting to rise.

