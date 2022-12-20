Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
|Printable version
Windfarm Mitigation for UK Air Defence: Webinar
DASA and BEIS hosted a webinar to test the vision for Windfarm Mitigation for UK Air Defence: Phase 3. Watch it below.
The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA), in partnership with the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) are exploring a Phase 3 of the “Windfarm Mitigation for UK Air Defence” competition, to build on current activities which seek to advance innovative technologies to enable the long-term co-existence of offshore windfarms and Air Defence radar.
The competition is funded by the BEIS Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP)and is undertaken in partnership with the Royal Air Force (RAF), the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), and DASA.
On 16 December, DASA and BEIS hosted a webinar to test the programme’s vision with the wider market and provide the opportunity to inform the programme. The scope of Phase 3 is likely to support technologies across the 3 broad categories:
- radar
- stealthy materials
- alternative tracking based solutions.
The competition is aimed at any technology providers within those 3 categories, as well as original equipment manufacturers, onshore and offshore owner/operators and developers who would be interested in collaborating with the technology providers as part of Windfarm Mitigation for UK Air Defence: Phase 3.
If you are interested in submitting a proposal when the competition launches in 2023, watch the below webinar.
Windfarm Mitigation for UK Air Defence - Phase 3: Webinar
What is covered in the webinar?
- Recap of Phase 1 and Phase 2
- Windfarm Mitigation for UK Air Defence: Phase 3 scope and timelines
- Proposed Delivery Model
- Collaboration survey
- Q&A
Collaboration Survey
For a potential phase 3, we encourage collaboration between suppliers. To support this, we have a short survey to collect details of suppliers who wish to explore collaboration possibilities. This collaboration list will be circulated to all those who have signed up on a weekly basis. In contrast to phases 1 and 2, the potential phase 3 will likely be a grant competition and require match-funding from the bidders.
Fill out the collaboration survey here.
The importance of Windfarm Mitigation for UK Air Defence
Offshore wind will play an increasingly critical role in the UK’s renewable energy supply to enable Net Zero ambitions, as manifested by a 50GW target by 2030 and a Climate Change Committee (CCC) central scenario of at least 75GW of capacity by 2050.
The offshore windfarm installations may adversely impact the quality of data obtained from the long-range Primary Surveillance Radars (PSR) which are the backbone of the UK’s Air Defence detection capability. A mitigating solution, or combination of solutions, is needed to enable the co-existence of windfarms and Air Defence and enable the deployment of offshore wind.
Through the Joint Air Defence and Offshore Wind Task Force, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) is currently working on procuring mitigation solutions in the near term, to enable the next generation of large-scale offshore windfarms to be built that will become operational from 2025 and beyond. This BEIS funded innovation programme is complementing the MOD work and focuses on helping to find solutions that will enable the long term co-existence of Air Defence and offshore wind.
What happened in Phase 1 and 2?
In Phase 1, £2 million worth of contracts were awarded to fast-track ideas for technologies that could mitigate the impact of windfarms on the UK’s Air Defence radar system. Learn more here.
In Phase 2, seven projects were awarded a total of £3.8 million funding to develop technologies that support the coexistence of offshore windfarms and UK Air Defence systems. Learn more here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/windfarm-mitigation-for-uk-air-defence-webinar
Latest News from
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
First Green Heat Network Fund awards for cutting-edge low carbon energy projects20/12/2022 12:10:00
More than £30 million of funding will deliver low carbon heat and help consumers move away from costly fossil fuels as part of government push to cut emissions.
UK signs agreement on offshore renewable energy cooperation20/12/2022 11:20:00
The UK Minister for Energy and Climate Graham Stuart yesterday signed a landmark agreement on renewable energy cooperation with EU and North Seas countries.
Small changes mean energy advice campaign adds up to big savings19/12/2022 13:10:00
Government launches ‘It All Adds Up’ campaign with simple actions to cut bills by bringing down the amount of energy needed to keep homes warm and stay safe.
Science Minister speech at Keio University in Japan16/12/2022 15:10:00
UK Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, George Freeman, spoke at a Times Higher Education Live! event in Tokyo on 13 December 2022.
Final opportunity for businesses to access Help to Grow: Digital scheme16/12/2022 09:25:00
Government announces closure of Help to Grow: Digital scheme
International agreement to support Vietnam's ambitious climate and energy goals15/12/2022 09:26:00
Leaders from Vietnam, the United Kingdom and the European Union yesterday announced an ambitious new Just Energy Transition Partnership.
UK Science and Technology Minister launches new global international science partnership funding in Tokyo with initial £119m of funding14/12/2022 11:10:00
Minister Freeman announces new global research fund to deepen collaboration between the UK and international R&D powers like Japan.
£102 million government backing for nuclear and hydrogen innovation in the UK13/12/2022 14:20:00
UK government announces new funding for nuclear and hydrogen technologies.