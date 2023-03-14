Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Windsor Framework: Committee warn against ‘fait accompli’
Preventing Parliament from having “meaningful input” into the Windsor Framework before it is finalised between the Government and the EU risks being seen as a ‘fait accompli’, according to a new report by the European Scrutiny Committee (ESC).
The report was published outlining the Prime Minister’s responsibility to enable oversight of the deal brokered between the Government and the European Union by MPs after Mr Sunak rejected an invitation to appear before the Committee. The original offer had been to hold a session today (14 March).
No date has been set for a Parliamentary vote. Meanwhile, the European Council seems set to agree to the proposals on 21 March with a joint UK-EU meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee due to sign off on the deal by as early as the end of that week, the report says.
Feeling that he may be attempting to swerve timely scrutiny, MPs on the Committee have publicly outlined their concerns and listed some of the most critical issues that they want addressing. These include the applicability of EU law in Northern Ireland and the role of the European Court of Justice under the Framework, the operation of the ‘Stormont Brake’, and movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Chair's comment
Committee Chairman Sir William Cash said,
“We were put into a sticky situation by the sequencing of negotiations during the original Withdrawal Agreement talks. Our overwhelming desire is to come by the best outcome for Northern Ireland that does not imperil the Union.”
“Parliament should not be railroaded into a deal that it has not had sufficient time to come to an educated choice over whether to proceed or renegotiate, which will be unlikely to happen if the Government were to rush ahead particularly if the EU wishes to do so.”
“MPs in the House must have a meaningful chance at input before this happens.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/69/european-scrutiny-committee/news/194179/windsor-framework-committee-warn-against-fait-accompli/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Welsh Government grant consent for Erebus floating offshore wind project14/03/2023 15:10:00
Welsh Government grant consent for Erebus floating offshore wind project
Extreme debt pressures in low-income countries requires global action, says International Development Committee10/03/2023 14:25:00
The International Development Select Committee is urging the Government to step forward and ‘unclog the international gears’ of debt relief for low-income countries shackled by the soaring costs of servicing debt.
Public Services Committee launches new inquiry into Children’s Social Care Strategy10/03/2023 13:15:00
The Public Services Committee announces a short inquiry which will consider the effectiveness of the Government’s strategy for children’s social care, and whether it will meet the identified needs in the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care report.
Concerns over timetable for electoral law changes09/03/2023 15:20:00
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee has today published the Electoral Commission’s response to its report ‘The Work of the Electoral Commission’, which accepts most of the Committee’s recommendations.
Floating offshore wind in Celtic Sea could be biggest investment opportunity in Wales, but certainty over projects needed from UK Government08/03/2023 14:05:00
Floating offshore wind could represent the single biggest investment opportunity in Wales for decades, the Welsh Affairs Committee argues today, but urgent clarity is needed by the UK Government to turbocharge efforts.
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes Fourth Report08/03/2023 10:15:00
The Committee has agreed changes to how legislative consent decisions by the devolved legislatures are notified on the Order Paper and in House of Lords Business, and has updated the Companion accordingly.
Strikes Bill fails to meet human rights obligations - JCHR06/03/2023 13:20:00
Government plans to impose minimum service levels on public services during strike action are likely to be incompatible with human rights law in their current form, the Joint Committee on Human Rights has found.
Privileges Committee publish in advance of evidence session summary of issues to be raised with Boris Johnson MP03/03/2023 14:10:00
The Committee of Privileges today is taking further steps in its inquiry into the conduct of Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP. Mr Johnson has accepted the Committee’s invitation to give oral evidence in public in the week beginning 20 March.
Hands off UK aid for the world’s poorest and most vulnerable countries, demands the International Development Committee02/03/2023 15:15:00
The Government must put the UK’s aid budget beyond the reach of the Home Office and ringfence it to spend in the world’s poorest and most vulnerable countries, the International Development Committee is urging today.