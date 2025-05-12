Windsor soldier of World War 1 buried with Full Military Honours

The remains of Private (Pte) John Tame of 2nd Battalion The Royal Berkshire Regiment were laid to rest on 8 May in Belgium, nearly 108 years after his death.

The burial service for Pte Tame was organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), also known as the War Detectives, and took place at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) New Irish Farm Cemetery.

The service was supported by serving soldiers from 2nd Battalion The Rifles and was attended by Keith Brooks, the great nephew of Pte Tame, who aided JCCC by providing the DNA sample used to identify him.

Keith Brooks recently said:

John and his brothers Alfred and William have been remembered by the family from just photographs and vague memories from those who have now long passed. Now, after finding John’s remains, he is more than just a distant photograph. This has made him more real along with his story for future generations. This has all been achieved because of the excellent work the MOD do with all the research and investigations, giving missing people who have served their country the funeral they all greatly deserve.

Pte Tame was identified after his remains were found during road works at Zonnebeke near Ypres in May 2018. Nearby artefacts included a cap badge and shoulder title of The Royal Berkshire Regiment. The body also appeared to have been previously wounded around his left shoulder, which led to DNA matching confirming his identification.

Pte Tame was from Windsor, Berkshire, and the third-eldest of 7 children. His elder brothers Alfred and William George also enlisted and served with 2nd Battalion The Royal Berkshire Regiment which, though stationed in India at the outbreak of the World War 1, arrived on the Western Front on 5 November 1914.

John’s brothers Lance Corporal Alfred Tame and Corporal William George Tame were both killed on 9 May 1915 during the Battle of Aubers Ridge. They are still missing and are commemorated on the Ploegsteert Memorial.

On Friday 9 May, the 110th anniversary of their deaths, the family of Pte Tame and a party from 2nd Battalion The Rifles visited the Ploegsteert Memorial to remember his missing brothers.

Soldiers of 2nd Battalion The Rifles visited the Ploegsteert Memorial with Keith Brooks to remember Private Tame's brothers, killed 110 years ago on the 9th ​May (Crown Copyright)

JCCC Caseworker, Rosie Barron recently said:

It has been an honour to work with The Rifles to give Pte Tame the full military funeral that he deserves and to have conducted the research which led to his identification. It has also been a privilege to meet Keith, and to have shared this experience with him and his family.

The grave will now be cared for in perpetuity by CWGC. Commemorations Casework Manager at the CWGC, David Royle, recently said:

It is an honour to have been involved in the research that led to the formal identification of Private Tame and to have assisted his family with their choices for his Commission headstone. He is now at rest alongside his comrades in New Irish Farm Cemetery, where we will care for his grave in perpetuity.

The service was conducted by the Reverend Stephen Cassells CF, Chaplain to 2nd Battalion The Rifles. Reverend Cassells recently said: