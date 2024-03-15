Winners of Welsh Government’s £750,000 Tidal Lagoon Challenge named

Climate Change Minister Julie James has just announced the successful applicants of the Welsh Government’s £750,000 Tidal Lagoon challenge.

The challenge was announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford in March 2023 where he said the funding would be made available for at least three research projects working on tidal lagoon technology.

The three successful lead organisations have been named as:

Swansea University in the Environment category

Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult in the Engineering and Technical category

Cardiff University in the socio-economic and finance category

Speaking yesterday at the Marine Energy Wales conference, Climate Change Minister Julie James said:

We are a strong supporter of marine energy and the incredible opportunity presented by Wales’s coastline.



“Congratulations to each of these projects. I am excited how the research will help to move the tidal lagoon sector in Wales forward by developing the tidal lagoon schemes whilst also recognising the potential value of this work for other marine industries.”

One of the winners, Swansea University project Director Dr David Clarke added:

This is great news, the funding will support migration studies looking at movements of acoustically tagged Atlantic salmon, sea trout and twaite shad, enabling us to understand the risks of marine renewables to these species.



“It will also enable us to develop and refine mitigation techniques – acoustic fish deterrence- to better protect these important natural assets.

At the conference, the Minister also announced that up to £1m will be match funded by Milford Haven Port Authority for preparatory work to enable future floating offshore wind projects to deploy from Pembroke.

This builds on a similar match-funded grant made to Associated British Ports for early-stage work at Port Talbot announced in January 2023.

Tom Sawyer, Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, said: