Winter Fair is chance to discuss opportunities and future of farming in Wales

The Winter Fair is an important event to showcase the best of rural Wales and discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the agriculture sector especially in responding to the climate and nature emergencies, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has said.

The Minister will be at the showground in Llanelwedd today and has reiterated the climate and nature emergencies are the biggest threat to the agriculture sector and has emphasised the important role farmers have to play.

The Minister said:

It is great to be back in Llanelwedd after a very enjoyable Royal Welsh Show in the summer. The Winter Fair provides an important opportunity to discuss agricultural issues, especially in how we respond to the climate and nature emergencies. We have a fantastic and committed agricultural sector and for the sake of our communities, our future generations, and the sustainability of the industry, we simply cannot delay responding to these emergencies. There are already visible effects, and we must act. Food production is at great risk if we don’t take action and farmers have an essential role to play in meeting the challenges ahead. There are several measures which can be taken, and we will continue to support farmers to meet these challenges and embrace new opportunities. I have always been clear about the importance of working together and this is vital if we are to achieve our shared goals.

The Minister has also acknowledged the difficult financial situation will be one of the points of discussion at this year’s Winter Fair.

She said:

I have been clear this is the toughest financial position we have faced since devolution. Leaving the European Union has removed a level of certainty and next month sees the end of EU spending as the Rural Development Programme comes to an end. However, we remain absolutely committed to supporting our rural communities and helping them succeed into the future. I hope everyone enjoys the Winter Fair and I look forward to seeing new and familiar faces in Llanelwedd.

People attending the Winter Fair are being encouraged to visit the Welsh Government’s stand which will be open for both days of the event.

Based in the South Glamorgan Hall, information will be available on the Sustainable Farming Scheme, the Woodland Creation Scheme, agricultural pollution, preventing avian influenza and the support Farming Connect can offer farmers.