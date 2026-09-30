Winter heating help for over 1 million people

Scotland’s unique package of winter heating support will begin this autumn

An estimated 1.4 million payments will be made to people across Scotland to help with heating their homes this winter, with payments set to begin from October.

The Scottish Government’s unique package of winter heating benefits provides guaranteed support to pensioners, low-income households and families with disabled children and young people.

Pension Age Winter Heating Payment has replaced Winter Fuel Payment in Scotland, providing people of State Pension age with a payment between £105.55 and £316.70 depending on their age and household circumstances. Payments are issued to all eligible pensioners but are recovered from those with an individual income of over £35,000 by HMRC. Payments will begin from November and continue throughout the winter.

Child Winter Heating Payment supports households with disabled children and young people who have the highest care needs in the winter months. This type of assistance is not available anywhere else in the UK. This year payments will start from week commencing 5 October.

Winter Heating Payment is a guaranteed, annual payment for low-income households in receipt of certain benefits. This is paid irrespective of how cold the temperature gets outside, unlike the UK Government’s Cold Weather Payment which is only paid if the average temperature reaches, or is forecast to reach, freezing or below for a full week. Payments will begin from December.

For the majority of eligible people, the winter heating benefits delivered by Social Security Scotland are paid automatically with no need to apply.

Social Justice Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville said:



“Over a million people are set to benefit from the Scottish Government’s package of winter heating support – which is stronger than anywhere else in the UK. With energy costs predicted to rise again, this could be a valuable lifeline for older people, families on low incomes, disabled children and young people.

“We are committed to treating people with the dignity, fairness and respect they deserve. Our approach supports those most in need. The Scottish Government will continue to ensure vulnerable people get the financial help they need this winter.”

Background

In winter 2025/26, over 1.57 million payments were issued for Child Winter Heating Payment, Winter Heating Payment and Pension Age Winter Heating Payment. More than 1.46 million clients received at least one of the three winter heating benefits. Read last year’s winter heating benefit statistics: Winter Heating Benefits: Statistics for Winter 2025/2026 - Social Security Scotland





It is estimated that nearly 487,000 people will receive Winter Heating Payment this winter. The payment for winter 2026/27 is £62.00.Find out more on Winter Heating Payment at Winter Heating PaymentIt is estimated that nearly 487,000 people will receive Winter Heating Payment this winter. The payment for winter 2026/27 is £62.00.Find out more on Winter Heating Payment at Winter Heating Payment - mygov.scot

Child Winter Heating Payment

Families of over 48,000 disabled children and young people are estimated to be supported with Child Winter Heating Payment in 2026/27. It is paid automatically to the families of children and young people under 19 who receive the highest levels of disability support. The payment for winter 2026/27 is £265.50.

For further information visit Child Winter Heating Payment - mygov.scot

Pension Age Winter Heating Payment

We expect around 879,000 pensioners will benefit from support though Pension Age Winter Heating Payment. The Scottish Fiscal Commission has forecast that around 1.059 million payments will be made in winter 2026-27, with the number of payments recovered estimated to be 180,000.

For pensioners with a total income of over £35,000, His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will will take the payment back through the tax system.



A small number of people will need to apply. For more information visit Pension Age Winter Heating Payment - mygov.scot