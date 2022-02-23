Welsh Government
Winter of Wellbeing: sporting activities to get young people active in winter
As part of the Winter of Wellbeing programme, children across Wales have had the opportunity to try out sporting activities over the half term.
The Winter of Wellbeing is part of £20 million package from the Welsh Government to support children and families to ensure that no child is left behind as part of the recovery from the pandemic.
Sport Wales have been working with organisations to deliver a varied programme of activities which is aimed at inspiring children to get involved with sport and get active.
The Outdoor Partnership has worked with Sport Wales on many exciting opportunities during February and March, including: SUP session at Cardiff International White Water Centre, Surfing with Porthcawl Surf School, Stargazing evening at Bryngarw Country Park, Indoor climbing sessions at Boulders, Cardiff and Rock UK in Merthyr and several park orienteering events with South Wales Orienteering Club across central south Wales.
And for those who will have been inspired by the Winter Olympics in Beijng, The Outdoor Partnership have arranged for skiing and snowboarding lessons for ladies at the Ski Centre Llandudno during March.
The Outdoor Partnership Activities Development Officer for Mid Wales, Bethan Logan arranged an inclusive climbing session for young people with disabilities in Llangorse Climbing Centre, Bethan said:
The other activities on offer in Powys and Ceredigion are: bushcraft, mountain biking, navigation and hill skills, outdoor climbing, caving, inclusive biking (with adaptive bikes), orienteering and canoeing.
With an emphasis on inclusion and eliminating barriers to participation, for example, by including bike and essential kit hire, and offering transport from central locations, it is hoped that even more people in the area will be encouraged to try something new. These taster sessions are the first stepping stone for many more long-term outdoor activity pathway options for the people of Mid Wales!
Brian Davies, Acting Chief Executive Officer Sport Wales, said:
There’s been a huge variety of activities the length and breadth of Wales for young people to try out and hopefully have a lot of fun taking part in. Once again so many varied partners in the sector have mobilised to respond to the pandemic enabling people to be active in a variety of ways and to look after their physical mental health through physical activity.
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, said:
The culture and sport sector will continue to play an important role in supporting our children and young people to recover from the pandemic, and I’m looking forward to seeing our young people return to what they love to do, and try out new activities too. This programme is another example of how we are working collaboratively to provide our children and young people with opportunities and experiences that will have a positive and lasting impact on their health and wellbeing.
Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan said:
Providing support for children and young people across Wales is a priority for this government and it is great to see children trying out sporting activities over the half term break. I hope these sessions inspire the children taking part to explore these sports, stay active and most importantly have fun.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/winter-wellbeing-sporting-activities-get-young-people-active-winter
