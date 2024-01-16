Winter pressures on health and social care

Health Secretary thanks frontline staff.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson yesterday met frontline A&E staff at the Royal Alexandra Hospital (RAH) in Paisley to see first-hand how services are coping with peak winter demand.

Mr Matheson thanked teams for their ongoing efforts and met RAH staff working to keep the flow of patients moving through the hospital to help reduce pressures building up in the emergency department, and avoid people being delayed in hospital longer than necessary.

With hospitals across the country remaining extremely busy, Mr Matheson thanked the public for continuing to do their part to help ease pressure on A&E by considering if their condition is an emergency before attending.

Mr Matheson yesterday said: