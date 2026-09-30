Winter vaccinations for people experiencing homelessness: new resources and webinar

In conjunction with Groundswell, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has produced communication materials to help support access to the winter vaccination programme for people experiencing homelessness: individuals sleeping rough, or staying in hostels/night shelters.

Publications to help promote vaccination and improve uptake can be accessed and downloaded online here.You can also order paper copies online, or alternatively by calling 0300 123 1002 or emailing publichealthresources@ukhsa.gov.uk

Webinar: supporting vaccination for people experiencing homelessness

The UKHSA will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday 27th October, 2-3pm to launch these materials, alongside a toolkit for multi-agency stakeholders to support local systems in improving vaccination uptake among people experiencing homelessness.

The webinar is intended for colleagues working in homelessness services and the voluntary and community sector, immunisation, public health, inclusion health, health protection, primary care, NHS provider organisations and local authorities.

It will provide an opportunity to explore how the toolkit and communications materials can be used to support local planning and delivery ahead of the autumn and winter vaccination programme.