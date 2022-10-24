Scottish Government
Winter vaccines for remaining priority groups
Extended to over-50s with no underlying health conditions.
Over-50s can book their winter vaccines as of today (October 24) protecting them from COVID-19 and flu and easing pressure on the NHS this winter.
Those aged 50-64 can book an appointment on the NHS Inform website making it simple to arrange a time which suits them. Appointments can also be rescheduled online – with a national helpline available for those without internet access.
More than 870,000 people have already come forward for their COVID-19 and flu vaccines, including healthcare staff, care home residents, over 65’s and those at high risk – with over 1.7 million vaccines being administered.
Over two million Scots are being offered both vaccines during the course of the programme and a nationwide marketing campaign – 'Don’t let your protection fade' – is raising awareness of the importance of topping up protection against the illnesses – so far, 93.9% of people have received both flu and COVID-19 jabs at the same appointment.
Public Health Minister Maree Todd yesterday said:
“Uptake continues to be encouraging showing the people of Scotland are keen to protect not just themselves, but their loved ones and the NHS. People who are vaccinated are less likely to become seriously unwell from COVID-19 or flu.
“We are working hard to ensure Scotland maintains its reputation as a leading nation for vaccine uptake – continuing the huge success of the vaccination programme since it was first rolled out in December 2020.
“The flu virus is always changing and COVID-19 protection can fade over time so I would ask everyone eligible to take up the offer of their winter vaccines so we can all stay safe over the winter months.”
Background
1,741,484 COVID-19 and flu vaccines have been delivered since the winter vaccine programme launched.
Both new bivalent vaccines, which target Omicron and the original variant of COVID-19, are being deployed alongside existing vaccines, though the vaccination individuals receive will depend on age and vaccine availability. Both the current and new bivalent vaccines provide good protection from severe illness and hospitalisation from known COVID-19 variants.
Rearrange or opt-out of your vaccination appointment | NHS inform
Those without access to the internet can call the national helpline on 0800 030 8013.
Anyone aged 12 years and over who has missed an appointment for their initial course of the COVID-19 vaccine can reschedule through the NHS Inform online.
Appointments for children under 12 must be booked/rescheduled by calling 0800 030 8013.
