Winter virus levels as NHS heads into spring

Norovirus cases in hospitals are the highest they’ve ever been at the start of spring, according to new NHS data.

In the week ending 23 March, there were 903 hospital patients with norovirus – nearly two-thirds (62.3%) higher than the previous record for cases at this time of year. (Week ending 24 March 2024.)

While this is down from the winter peak of 1,160 seen in mid-February, figures show that the decline has slowed.

The number of patients in hospital with the flu have stabilised around 1,044 – slightly down from 1,174 last week.

Pressure on NHS staff continues, with more than 9 in 10 adult hospital beds occupied (94%); and for 12 weeks running, around 1 in 7 beds were taken up by patients who no longer needed to be there (13,388 of 95,295). Over half of those patients have been in hospital for more than 3 weeks, because of delays discharging patients to settings like social or community care.

Emergency services continue to respond to persistent high levels of demand, with 96,452 ambulance handovers last week alone – a slight uptick from the week before (94,755). Thanks to the hard work of NHS staff, the time ambulances have taken for handovers beyond 30 minutes has continued to fall to less than half of what it was in early January (17,288 hours of handover time over 30 mins, down from 49,002 hours).

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said: “While the worst of winter is no doubt over for NHS staff, virus rates in our hospitals remain stubbornly high and we are still feeling the pressure – the green shoots of spring for the NHS aren’t showing just yet.

“Hospitals continue to run at near capacity, while the added pressure from almost one in seven beds taken up by patients who don’t need to be in hospital hasn’t relented for 12 weeks and counting.

“It’s vital that the public continue to use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 – and 111 online – if you need advice and support for other conditions”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said: “I would like to thank all NHS staff for their resolve, dedication, and hard work in the face of everything this winter has thrown at them.

“As we move into spring, the pressures that remain on the health service are a stark reminder that we cannot take our eye off the ball.

“Now is the time to take stock and learn the lessons from this winter which, through our upcoming urgent and emergency care plan, can help shorten waiting times in A&E and reduce ambulance delays next winter. Through the government’s Plan for Change, we will make our NHS fit for the future.”