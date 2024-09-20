WiPM 2024: Speaker spotlight - Sacha Hind, Senior Programme Manager for Network Rail

The Association for Project Management (APM) Women in Project Management Conference (WiPM) 2024 is all set for Thursday 26 September. The event will bring together over 700 project professionals at all career levels and from across different sectors.

Sacha Hind, Senior Programme Manager for Network Rail, will be speaking about the gender pay gap in relation to today’s project profession, as part of the ‘Negotiating your Pay, Pension and Workplan’ panel session.

Sacha delivers complex change programmes in the railway and is a member of the APM People Interest Network. Before her session at WiPM, APM caught up with Sacha to discuss the importance of pay negotiation for women, the top strategies to use when negotiating a new salary, and to get a preview of what delegates can expect to hear from Sacha on the day.

Why is pay negotiation important for women?

There's a perception that women ask for pay rises less than men. In actuality, research shows that women ask for pay rises just as much as men but are less successful. Women need to be able to negotiate strongly and be more aware of the information and tools that are available to help them.

It's important for women to recognise that the decisions that they make regarding pay will affect them for the rest of their lives – not just their working life, but through to retirement. We know that as big as the gender pay gap is (the gender pay gap in the project profession is 16% higher than the national average according to APM’s latest data), the gender pension gap is even bigger. It’s important to bear this in mind when it comes to negotiating pay.

What are your top strategies for negotiating pay with confidence?

Firstly, know your facts before starting any pay negotiation. Research averages salaries in the company and the sector you work in, this will give you a better perspective when it comes to negotiating.

Secondly, be clear on the value of what you offer, such as the qualifications, experience, values and behaviours you bring. Also, be realistic about what there is to learn in the role, because for most of us, when we start a new role, there will be certain areas that we don't currently understand, and so the organisation might need to invest in upskilling.

Thirdly, think long term. Not just about pay and what that means right now but understanding what that means for the future. There are good tools out there that can help employees understand what the impact different salaries have on a pension further down the line.

Finally, it's important to understand what a potential employer is offering above and beyond the salary itself. A role with a higher salary might not always equal the best financial option longer term, because some organisations might be more willing to invest in learning and development or they might have more opportunities for progression. Be realistic about a sector and what it is going to offer besides the salary. For example, working for a charity or government might not have as high a salary as those roles in the private sector. Ultimately, it's important to balance all the things that will make us happy at work.

How have your own experiences with pay negotiation influenced your views on open discussions about salary?

Early in my career, I never negotiated the salaries that I was offered. I just assumed that the offer being made was fair. Looking back, I didn't negotiate a higher salary where I could have done. This came from a lack of confidence in my own value as a worker.

On the flip side, I also learnt that it's important to recognise that you don't have to negotiate. If you've done your research and believe that the offer on the table is fair based on that, it’s fair to accept without negotiating.

I’ve also learned that some organisations, particularly larger ones, may not be able to raise a pay offer to an expected level because, for instance, they'll have strict pay bands. The organisation I currently work for is like this. I would recommend asking for other benefits to make up for any sort of deficit. For example, ask for things such as training or qualifications that can increase your value as an employee and your worth in the job market.

As a hiring manager, I do a lot of research to make sure that the offers I'm making are fair. I don't go for the lowest offer, I go for the offer which I believe is equal to what the candidate can bring to the organisation. This way, I'm confident I can explain my logic if I'm challenged on it. I believe it's important for people like myself, who act as hiring managers, to make sure that they're not unintentionally or purposefully introducing imbalances when it comes to pay. I think we have a responsibility as hiring managers to make sure that we're not contributing to the problem.

What will attendees gain from your session at WiPM?

At the conference, I'll be sharing information, tools, and approaches that are free to use and easy to access which will allow women in particular to understand how they can confidently negotiate their pay and make the best financial decisions for themselves with their long-term future in mind. I look forward to seeing you all there!