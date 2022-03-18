National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Wirral teen missed out on post-16 education because of council faults
Wirral MBC has been asked to pay a teenager more than £4,000 after it failed to put in place proper educational provision for him.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman was asked to investigate by the teenager’s mother after the council took too long to review her son’s Education, Health and Care (EHC) Plan. This left him without a place when he left his specialist school at the end of Year 12.
The teen has autism. He had initially been offered a place at a mainstream college with a package of support, but before the start of the September term the college withdrew its offer. The council looked at further options.
The teen’s mum told the council she would prefer a residential school. The council issued a final EHC plan in May the following year, but this plan still did not name a school for the teenager to attend.
The Ombudsman’s investigation found the length of time it took the council to review the teenager’s plan was fault. It also criticised the council’s record keeping from that time. The investigation found the council did not meet the proper timescales and take decisions it should in reviewing the teenager’s EHC Plan. It therefore failed to identify he was out of education during the first national lockdown.
Michael King, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, yesterday said:
“Because of the faults I have identified, this teenager was left without an educational placement when he should have been starting the autumn term. The council did not follow the proper review process, so for a long time the boy’s mother was not even able to use her appeal rights to the tribunal to see if the situation could be improved.
“I’m pleased the council has accepted my findings, and hope the improvements it will now make will ensure other children and young people with Education, Health and Care Plans are not affected in the same way.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman’s role is to remedy injustice and share learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council has agreed to apologise and pay the teenager £4,400 to reflect the poor practice the Ombudsman has identified. It will also pay the mother £250 to reflect her avoidable distress.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council will complete its review of the annual EHC Plan review process, which is already underway, and arrange training with relevant officers.
Downloads
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Ombudsman calls for swift action from Home Office to speed up visa processing for Ukrainian refugees10/03/2022 16:15:00
The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has expressed concern over reports of “chaos and confusion” facing refugees trying to apply for a British visa to escape the devastating impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Devon teen missed out on education because of council delays04/03/2022 16:15:00
A Devon teenager with special educational needs has missed out on nearly a year’s education because the county council did not plan for her to move schools when she finished Year 11, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Failure to act on sepsis led to man’s death, Ombudsman finds03/03/2022 11:15:00
A man died after an NHS trust failed to diagnose and treat sepsis quickly enough, a Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman investigation has found.
Ombudsman’s COVID report highlights how councils and care providers coped25/02/2022 12:33:00
The COVID-19 pandemic placed unprecedented pressure on councils and care providers, and a new report from the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman analyses just how those organisations coped.
Herts teen left without proper SEND support for three years17/02/2022 15:33:00
A teenager on the autism spectrum was left without a significant proportion of his agreed special educational needs support for up to three years by Hertfordshire County Council, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Wembley care provider found at fault by Ombudsman refuses to apologise to family07/02/2022 12:33:00
A Wembley care provider has refused to apologise to a family for providing poor quality care because it was the late owner’s dying wish not to do so.
Councillor’s decision to put brakes on housing development flawed, says Ombudsman19/01/2022 11:25:00
A Haringey man was left in limbo for six years while the council decided whether to buy his house and develop the land around it, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman heard.