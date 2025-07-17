Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
With each day that passes, the suffering increases. We urge the parties to secure an immediate ceasefire: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.
The United Kingdom, together with Denmark, France, Greece and Slovenia, called for this meeting out of deep concern for the Israeli government’s inhumane approach to the crisis in Gaza.
This week marks 650 days since the horrific Hamas attacks of October 7th.
With each day that passes, the hostages suffer yet more agony, in appalling conditions and deprived from contact with their loved ones.
And with each day that passes, the people of Gaza suffer death, desperation and displacement.
This conflict has gone on for far too long.
There is a deal to be done.
We urge the parties to engage in the spirit of compromise to secure an immediate ceasefire, the release of the hostages and a pathway towards lasting peace.
I will make three points.
First, it is imperative that Israel lift its restrictions on aid entering Gaza.
Without fuel, water systems and hospitals in Gaza are on the verge of collapse.
Without medical supplies, treatable illnesses are costing lives.
And without food, Palestinians are dying from malnutrition or forced desperately to scramble for supplies.
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has acknowledged that the UN has the unique capacity to meet the immense humanitarian need.
So we call on Israel to allow the UN to save lives immediately and without obstruction.
The United Kingdom welcomes the agreement between the EU and Israel, but we need to see words turned into action.
Second, we strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations.
We urge Israel immediately to implement and enforce robust measures to protect civilians.
In the past four months, more than 1,000 children have been killed.
Palestinians have also been fired upon by the IDF while desperately seeking food, with 800 people killed at aid sites.
This is abhorrent.
Third, the United Kingdom is appalled by the Israeli Defence Minister’s comments on forced displacement of Palestinians to Rafah.
This would contravene the fundamental principles upon which the UN was founded.
Palestinian territory must not be reduced, and civilians must be able to return home.
President, the path forward lies in diplomacy and compromise to deliver lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.
We commend the leadership of France and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in co-chairing the upcoming conference on a Two-State Solution, which offers us a crucial opportunity to advance this goal.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/with-each-day-that-passes-the-suffering-increases-we-urge-the-parties-to-secure-an-immediate-ceasefire-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine and welcomes vital US contribution: UK Statement to the OSCE17/07/2025 12:25:00
UK Military Advisor, Lt Col Joby Rimmer, yesterday said the UK, alongside the US and international partners, remains committed to providing the economic, diplomatic, and military tools Ukraine needs to defend itself.
The UK is committed to ensuring the UN can operate across its Missions in Yemen: UK at the UN Security Council15/07/2025 14:10:00
Explanation of vote by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, after the adoption of UN Security Council resolution 2786 (14 July 2025).
Diplomacy in the digital age: Foreign Secretary's speech, July 202515/07/2025 10:25:00
Foreign Secretary David Lammy recently (12 July 2025) delivered a speech on diplomacy in the digital age whilst in Singapore.
Joint statement on recent developments in Georgia14/07/2025 14:10:00
The Foreign Secretary has released a joint statement on recent developments in Georgia alongside European partners.
British investment boost in Ukraine to benefit both countries14/07/2025 12:12:00
British investment boost in Ukraine to support security and prosperity of both countries.
Technology and innovation driving UK growth and closer partnerships with the Indo-Pacific11/07/2025 14:10:00
Britain will deepen relations with countries across the Indo-Pacific to bring together UK and Southeast Asian innovation and technology.
Russia's illegal war in Ukraine continues to have a devastating impact on children: UK statement to the OSCE10/07/2025 14:10:00
Deputy Ambassador James Ford condemns the grave violations Russian armed forces and authorities have committed against children in Ukraine, including through attacks on schools and hospitals (09 July 2025).
Diplomats sharing global business expertise with British firms09/07/2025 10:25:00
Foreign Secretary dispatches top diplomats to all parts of the UK to boost regional ties and deliver economic growth under the Government’s Plan for Change.