With each day that passes, the suffering increases. We urge the parties to secure an immediate ceasefire: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.

The United Kingdom, together with Denmark, France, Greece and Slovenia, called for this meeting out of deep concern for the Israeli government’s inhumane approach to the crisis in Gaza.

This week marks 650 days since the horrific Hamas attacks of October 7th.

With each day that passes, the hostages suffer yet more agony, in appalling conditions and deprived from contact with their loved ones.

And with each day that passes, the people of Gaza suffer death, desperation and displacement.

This conflict has gone on for far too long.

There is a deal to be done.

We urge the parties to engage in the spirit of compromise to secure an immediate ceasefire, the release of the hostages and a pathway towards lasting peace.

I will make three points.

First, it is imperative that Israel lift its restrictions on aid entering Gaza.

Without fuel, water systems and hospitals in Gaza are on the verge of collapse.

Without medical supplies, treatable illnesses are costing lives.

And without food, Palestinians are dying from malnutrition or forced desperately to scramble for supplies.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has acknowledged that the UN has the unique capacity to meet the immense humanitarian need.

So we call on Israel to allow the UN to save lives immediately and without obstruction.

The United Kingdom welcomes the agreement between the EU and Israel, but we need to see words turned into action.

Second, we strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations.

We urge Israel immediately to implement and enforce robust measures to protect civilians.

In the past four months, more than 1,000 children have been killed.

Palestinians have also been fired upon by the IDF while desperately seeking food, with 800 people killed at aid sites.

This is abhorrent.

Third, the United Kingdom is appalled by the Israeli Defence Minister’s comments on forced displacement of Palestinians to Rafah.

This would contravene the fundamental principles upon which the UN was founded.

Palestinian territory must not be reduced, and civilians must be able to return home.

President, the path forward lies in diplomacy and compromise to deliver lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

We commend the leadership of France and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in co-chairing the upcoming conference on a Two-State Solution, which offers us a crucial opportunity to advance this goal.