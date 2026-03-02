Chatham House
|Printable version
With Iran attacks, President Trump is making the use of force the new normal – and casting aside international law
EXPERT COMMENT
The attacks – and the assassination of Supreme Leader Khamenei – create precedents for other countries seeking to resort to force without consideration for the rule of law.
The United States has taken a further, major step in unhinging the global order. The core principle of that order is that no state can go to war in pursuit of its own national policy. Where use of force is claimed as necessary in the global interest, this can only be done through a mandate from the UN Security Council.
After last year’s Israeli-US strikes against Iran, President Donald Trump’s threats of force against Greenland, the conflict in Gaza, Israel’s attack on Qatar and other cases, including most notably Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it seems as if we are now moving to a world where deference to international law is no longer seen as decisive and the use of force is becoming the new normal.
The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei, at the outset of the conflict has put this into even sharper focus.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/03/iran-attacks-president-trump-making-use-force-new-normal-and-casting-aside-international
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
China is playing the long game over Iran02/03/2026 15:25:00
Beijing’s diplomatic restraint over the US’s standoff with Tehran should not be mistaken for unreliability or indifference.
Trump’s tariff strategy is alive and well26/02/2026 13:10:00
The State of the Union showed the president’s faith in the efficacy of tariffs is undimmed – despite the adverse Supreme Court ruling.
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: Early analysis from Chatham House experts23/02/2026 15:25:00
Chatham House analysts give their Initial reactions to the Supreme Court’s tariffs ruling, its likely impact on President Donald Trump’s economic agenda, and his angry response to the ruling.
Why are Middle Eastern governments lobbying against a US attack on Iran?23/02/2026 12:20:00
Threat perceptions have changed. Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt all wish to avoid a war that would bring even more upheaval to the region.
Trump wants US energy dominance. Global markets may not agree20/02/2026 12:20:00
At first glance, the Trump administration’s energy dominance policy appears to have been a success. But shifting energy market dynamics has proven difficult.
Do AI summits work?19/02/2026 15:20:00
The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi is ambitious – but little progress on international governance is expected. Smaller and regional gatherings are a better prospect to develop the solutions the world needs.
The risks of Trump’s peace plan: Two Gazas and an annexed West Bank19/02/2026 12:20:00
Trump’s plan could doom aspirations for a unified Palestinian state. European and Arab states should pressure Washington before it’s too late.
The West vs the West at the Munich Security Conference17/02/2026 09:20:00
Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a friendlier tone to European nations, but the elephant in the room – the rupture between the US and its NATO allies – remains, says Bronwen Maddox.