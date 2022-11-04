WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
With public displays cancelled, remember to be safe this Bonfire Night, Says RoSPA
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents is concerned that hospitals may see a rise in firework-related injuries after it was announced that many displays have been cancelled across the UK.
- 117 hospital admissions due to firework injuries in 2021
- With many displays cancelled across the country, accidents at home may rise
- Follow the firework code to be safe
Due to rising costs, many cities across Britain have decided to cancel plans for an organised fireworks display. As such, RoSPA has voiced worries that this could result in more hospital admissions. 2021 saw firework-related injuries teeter over into triple figures, totalling 117 individual cases.
15 councils so far have cancelled firework events so far in the build-up to Bonfire Night, which may lead to more home-based gatherings. Whilst RoSPA believes individuals and groups should enjoy fireworks in their gardens or private spaces, safety should be of chief importance to ensure your evening goes off with a bang.
In Tyne-and-Wear, Newcastle City Council recently seized 136 illegally purchased fireworks, leading the authority to team up with Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Northumbria police in a bid to limit further incidents.
Ashley Martin, Public Health Advisor for RoSPA, said: "In previous years, figures relating to firework injuries tend to indicate that fewer people are harmed at small gatherings than large public displays. And so, with the recent announcements that many events are being cancelled, we are anxious that there could be a rise in hospital admissions.
"We understand that the Cost of Living Crisis is weighing on a lot of people's minds, and that the cancellation of organised fireworks displays due to cutbacks, but we encourage those considering throwing an event to educate themselves by following our Firework Code. For instance, with the emergence of illegal sales, one of our codes states that one should only purchase fireworks that carry UKCA marks.
"Overall, we wish those taking part in any celebrations to enjoy themselves to the fullest, but apply our safety rules when embarking on any firework-related activities. "
The Firework Code is:
- Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable, and check the time you can legally set off fireworks
- In England, Scotland and Wales only buy fireworks which carry the UKCA marks. In the case of Northern Ireland look for the UKNI symbol. You may also see the UKNI mark along with the UKCA symbol. Keep your fireworks in a closed box, and use them one at a time
- Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary
- Light the firework at arm's length with a taper and stand well back
- Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks
- Never return to a firework once it has been lit
- Don't put fireworks in pockets and never throw them
- Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators
- Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire
- Make sure that the fire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.
Notes:
The data concerns hospital admissions with a cause code of ‘discharge of firework’ for 2020/21, whereby the injured individual required an overnight stay, not just an A&E visit. Data sheet can can be found here: https://digital.nhs.uk/data-and-information/publications/statistical/hospital-admitted-patient-care-activity/2020-21
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Scotland responds to Finance Secretary's financial statement04/11/2022 16:05:00
CBI Scotland recently (02 November 2022) responded to Finance Secretary's financial statement.
1 in 4 children with care worker parents are growing up in poverty04/11/2022 12:38:00
More than 1 in 4 (28.4%) children with care worker parents are growing up in poverty, according to new TUC analysis published recently (Tuesday).
Citizens Advice says banks must show understanding, as interest rates increase03/11/2022 16:15:00
Morgan Wild, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, said: “Right now, people are facing a double whammy of soaring interest rates and sky-high inflation.
LGA responds to new Age UK report: Why can’t I get care?03/11/2022 15:10:00
Chair of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, Cllr David Fothergill responded to the new report from Age UK
CBI responds to Bank of England interest rate decision03/11/2022 13:05:00
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, responds to Bank of England interest rate decision
NHS Confederation - Everyone should have equal and high-quality access to health care.03/11/2022 11:20:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the Nuffield Trust & NHS Race and Health Observatory analysis.
Audit Wales - We continue to create high quality work that makes a difference02/11/2022 16:25:00
We’ve published our Interim Report
Audit Wales - Systemic change is needed if Welsh and local government are to meet the scale of the challenge to alleviate poverty02/11/2022 15:25:00
Poverty has been a long-standing challenge in Wales, but the numbers affected are growing.
LGA responds to PAC report on Net Zero02/11/2022 12:25:00
Cllr David Renard, Environment spokesperson for the LGA responds to the Public Accounts Committee’s report on Net Zero
LGA responds to DCMS Committee report on cultural placemaking and levelling up02/11/2022 11:25:00
Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Chair of the LGA’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board responds to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee report on cultural placemaking and the levelling up agenda