Welsh Government
|Printable version
“With the right support, we can all find our place in the world of education”
The words of Adele, who is now studying to be teacher, after attending a Welsh Government funded, teacher recruitment event in Cardiff.
At the event, designed to promote teaching as a career to people from ethnic minority communities, she discovered pathways to becoming a teacher.
From a young age, Adele had always aspired to become a teacher. However, after moving to the UK she experienced a lack of self-esteem, and her qualifications fell short of what was required for teacher training.
Inspired by the stories she heard from Black, Asian and minority ethnic teachers at the event, she felt empowered and supported to study and reapply to university. She subsequently secured a place on the PGCE course at Cardiff Metropolitan University.
Adele said:
I really do believe that if it wasn’t for me attending the PGCE event I would have not persisted through in my application process.
My desire to teach is deeply rooted in the belief that education can transform lives. I’ve seen this truth firsthand. My mother, a nurse, bravely migrated our family to Cardiff, and her pursuit of education opened doors that reshaped our future. I want to be that catalyst for change in the lives of children, showing them that no dream is too big and no obstacle too great to overcome. I want to help children find their ‘cynefin’.
Taking place again this year in October as part of Black History 365, the recruitment events are part of a wider campaign to increase the number of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic teachers in Wales.
Hosted in the EYST regional hubs in Cardiff, Swansea and Bangor, they are organised by the Education Workforce Council (EWC) (Educators Wales), and the ITE partnerships (the organisations who deliver teacher training across Wales). Attendees hear from lecturers, teachers and Educators Wales, gaining valuable insights into teaching pathways, the profession itself, and funding opportunities.
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:
Education can take us a long way in addressing the social, cultural and structural factors that sustain racial inequality. To do this, it is vital that we increase the diversity of our teaching workforce. Adele’s story is an inspiring example of how successful partnership working can achieve this.
I am committed to ensuring we have a workforce that better reflects the population of Wales to better support our learners and ensure they see themselves reflected in the people who are teaching them.
As a government we are committed to tackling structural and systemic racism and creating a Wales that is anti-racist by 2030.
Aminur Rahman, Recruitment and Support Officer at the Education Workforce Council (EWC), who organises the recruitment events said:
We’re working with grassroots organisations like EYST and NWAS to deliver these sessions with the aim of inspiring even more people to join and enrich our workforce.
It's vital that our education system reflects the diverse communities it serves, and events like this help ensure that everyone feels represented and supported in pursuing a career in education.
Other actions being taken by the Welsh Government to address this inequality include:
- making the learning of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic histories mandatory in the Curriculum
- introducing the Ethnic Minority ITE incentive that offer up to £5,000 to eligible students to complete a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) with Qualified Teacher Status (QTS)
- learning materials to support teachers to teach Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic histories and contributions within the Curriculum
- Diversity and Anti-Racist Professional Learning (DARPL): provides professional learning for those working in education to develop an understanding and development of anti-racist practice
- the Betty Campbell MBE Professional Teaching Award promotes the work schools are doing to teach the importance of inclusion
- community mentors, support some of the ITE partnerships by using their lived experience, knowledge, and skills to encourage more people from ethnic minority backgrounds to become teachers
For more information on different options available to people who are thinking about teacher training, visit Teacher (Educators Wales)
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/right-support-we-can-all-find-our-place-world-education
Latest News from
Welsh Government
More people becoming homeowners for the first time thanks to groundbreaking second homes pilot17/10/2024 09:15:00
Before the Welsh Government introduced its groundbreaking second homes and affordability pilot in Dwyfor, only one Homebuy completion was approved in the area in five years.
New tool to support dyslexia in Welsh medium learners16/10/2024 16:20:00
Thanks to over £100,000 of Welsh Government funding, researchers at Cardiff Metropolitan University are developing a new set of tests to improve the identification of literacy difficulties in Welsh medium secondary school pupils.
Welsh Government support helping steel company expand operations16/10/2024 15:20:00
A business with a reputation for delivering high-quality steel products is expanding its operations and extending its headquarters with support from the Welsh Government.
Minster for Further and Higher Education outlines aims for post-16 education16/10/2024 09:05:00
The Minister for Further and Higher education, Vikki Howells yesterday (15th October) set out her aims and objectives in her newly created ministerial role, with an emphasis on collaboration, cooperation and community.
Thousands of Welsh farms receive BPS advance payments15/10/2024 14:05:00
Yesterday [14 October] £157.8m was paid to over 15,500 Welsh farm businesses as Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2024 advance payments are made.
Perthyn: Welsh-speaking communities small grants open15/10/2024 11:05:00
On Diwrnod Shwmae Su’mae, the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford has urged community groups to apply for funding to help the Welsh language thrive from the Perthyn Small Grants Scheme.
The Seren Academy credited for learners’ success15/10/2024 09:05:00
Over 90% of this year’s Seren graduates went on to participate in higher education, with 53% gaining a place at a Russell Group University.
Summit will showcase Wales to international investors14/10/2024 14:05:00
The First Minister Eluned Morgan will meet multinational businesses and investors at the International Investment Summit in London today.
Welsh Government’s top law officer calls on sector to embrace new technologies to improve efficiency and accessibility14/10/2024 11:05:00
The Counsel General and Minister for Delivery, Julie James, has outlined her priorities in her first speech since taking on the role – in which she pledged to be ‘a champion for Wales’.