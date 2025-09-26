Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Without support from his enablers, President Putin would realise peace is his best option in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE
Ambassador Holland yesterday explained that support from Iran, DPRK and – most decisively – China, are an important factor delaying President Putin's realisation that he needs to get serious about peace in Ukraine.
Thank you, Madam Chair.
Many of us in this room have repeatedly called for Russia to end its illegal and unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Regrettably there continues to be no evidence that President Putin has any interest in a negotiated peace short of Ukrainian capitulation. The reason is clear: President Putin refuses to accept Ukraine’s sovereignty and its very existence as a country and a nation.
Kremlin talking points aim to convince us all that a Russian victory is inevitable. But they are wrong. Russia’s economy and demography are in long-term decline, and the war – and our response to it - is only hastening this. Eventually President Putin will need to get serious about striking a deal.
Who knows how many lives could have been spared and how much destruction could have been avoided if President Putin had concluded far earlier that peace was his best option. But an important factor in why he didn’t was the external support he’s received: from DPRK, from Iran and, most decisively, from China.
In desperation to sustain its Military Industrial Complex and its brutal and unjustified attacks on Ukrainian cities, Russia has turned to Iran for drones and ballistic missiles, and to DPRK for ammunition, artillery, and combat troops. In return Russia provides military, economic, and diplomatic support to them both, undermining the global sanctions regimes it is obliged to uphold, and contributing to greater instability in the Middle East and Indo-Pacific. Such reckless behaviour has not only turned the Ukraine war into a global one but further emboldened the regimes in Tehran and Pyongyang.
Russia has benefitted from Iranian drones and missiles, and from using DPRK troops to take heavy casualties on the frontlines. But it is China who remains Russia’s decisive enabler.
While China claims to support upholding the territorial integrity of all nations, after three and a half years it has failed to condemn Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. Beijing’s decision to back Moscow politically, diplomatically and economically gives President Putin the confidence he needs to bombard Ukrainian civilians, spread instability and undermine efforts to end the war. It is precisely this backing that has emboldened Russia to increase the risks of “spillover”, which China’s Deputy Permanent Representative said we needed to contain when speaking at the UN earlier this week.
China is the single largest exporter of Common High Priority goods to Russia, comprising over 85% in the first half of 2025. Credible open-source evidence details the scale of support that Chinese companies are providing to their Russian counterparts in the production of lethal equipment, directly violating China’s own export controls. Ukrainian military intelligence has said that the Garpiya one-way attack drone – which is entirely reliant on Chinese components – is being deployed at a rate of roughly 500 a month to attack Ukraine.
China’s support to Russia’s war machine is decisive. Through the dependency that Moscow has developed with its senior partner, it is undermining European security and spreading instability in this region and beyond.
Madam Chair, in Beijing, while President Putin pondered immortality, his war in Ukraine continued to hasten the deaths of Russians and Ukrainians alike. Without the support of his enablers, President Putin could not continue his murderous campaign in Ukraine and would come to the realisation far sooner that peace is his best option.
Thank you.
Invasion of Ukraine
- UK visa support for Ukrainian nationals
- Move to the UK if you're coming from Ukraine
- Homes for Ukraine: record your interest
- Find out about the UK’s response
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/without-support-from-his-enablers-president-putin-would-realise-peace-is-his-best-option-in-ukraine-uk-statement-to-the-osce
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Russia’s actions and false accusations will not deter our steadfast commitment to Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE26/09/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland reiterates that Russia’s intensifying attacks in Ukraine show it is not serious about peace. The UK and our Allies will continue to support Ukraine in line with international law.
Moscow Mechanism report on Russian mistreatment of Ukrainian Prisoners of War: UK statement to the OSCE26/09/2025 11:10:00
UK calls on Russia to cease mistreatment of POWs, including torture and summary executions.
We must ensure AI strengthens peace and security: UK Statement at the UN Security Council25/09/2025 16:20:00
Statement given yesterday by The Rt Hon David Lammy, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice and Deputy Prime Minister, at the UN Security Council meeting on Artificial Intelligence.
Russia's illegal and unprovoked war of aggression is not just a test of Ukrainian resilience and security; it is an assault on the United Nations Charter and its most foundational principles: UK Statement at the UN Security Council25/09/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (23 September 2025) by The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
Co-Chairs' Statement following the Ministerial Meeting on Coordinating Efforts for De-Escalation in Sudan25/09/2025 13:20:00
Co-Chairs Statement from the African Union, the European Union, France, Germany and the United Kingdom following the Ministerial Meeting on Coordinating Efforts for De-Escalation in Sudan.
UK continues to demand accountability for Russian violations of NATO airspace; Russia is undermining regional security: UK statement to the OSCE25/09/2025 12:25:00
Ambassador Holland says that recent Russian airspace violations are part of a wider pattern of behaviour that seeks to test NATO’s resolve and distract from Russia’s illegal war of aggression in Ukraine. The UK demands an honest response from Russia. In the OSCE, credibility matters.
UK-Bermuda Joint Statement on Sanctions25/09/2025 11:20:00
UK-Bermuda Joint Statement on Sanctions: Minister for the Overseas Territories, and Premier of Bermuda.
Joint statement: offer to assist with treatments of patients from Gaza in the Occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem24/09/2025 12:20:00
UK and partners call on Israel to restore the medical corridor to the West Bank for vital healthcare
I stand before you today, beneath the emblem of the United Nations, to confirm the historic decision of the British government to recognise the state of Palestine: UK Statement at the High-Level Conference for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution23/09/2025 16:10:00
Statement given yesterday by The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, at the High-Level International Conference for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.
We must step up our efforts to eliminate violence against women and girls, because everyone has the right to live in freedom from fear: UK Statement at the UNGA 80 side event on Beijing +3023/09/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, at the UNGA 80 side event on Beijing +30.