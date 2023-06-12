Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Witness appeal after 15-year-old boy dies following collision in Salford
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into the circumstances of a serious collision involving an e-bike and an ambulance in Salford.
We received a mandatory referral from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) due to the fact police in a marked BMW X5 had been following the e-bike for a short period just prior to the collision on Langworthy Road recently (8 June).
Shortly after 2pm, the bike collided with an ambulance travelling along Langworthy Road, at the junction with Lower Seedley Road. The rider of the bike, 15-year-old Saul Cookson, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead at 2.35pm.
We have begun gathering evidence, including dashcam footage from the police vehicle. We have also obtained initial statements from two police officers, who are currently being treated as witnesses.
At this stage, we understand officers saw the black off-road Sur-Ron e-bike and followed it for a short period before the bike passed through bollards at the end of Lower Seedley Road, which the police vehicle could not pass through. There is no indication at this early time in our investigation of direct physical contact between the police vehicle and the e-bike, but examinations of the bike and the police vehicle are continuing.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates recently said:
“My heart goes out to Saul’s family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by his tragic death.
“Our investigation will be thorough and independent of the police. It is important that we understand the events leading up to this incident and will be looking at the actions and decision-making of police prior to the collision, including the reason for the decision to follow the bike.
“It is likely that members of the community will have seen the collision, or events leading up to it, and I would urge anyone with information to speak to us. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw, or has footage of, the bike or police vehicle prior to the collision.”
Anyone with information can get in touch with IOPC investigators by emailing langworthyroad@policeconduct.gov.uk(link sends e-mail) or calling 0300 303 5568.
