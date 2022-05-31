Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Witness appeal after collision involving police vehicle in Redcar
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision in New Marske that left two people seriously injured after the car they were in collided with a police van.
Cleveland Police informed us that shortly before 4am on Sunday (22 May), a black Vauxhall Corsa, travelling in the direction of Redcar, collided with a marked police van on Grewgrass Lane.
A 17-year-old girl suffered potentially life-changing injuries, while an 18-year-old man was also seriously hurt. Both were taken to hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Two police officers were also injured and taken to hospital but have since been discharged.
We were subsequently notified by the force’s directorate of standards and ethics that it had become aware some details in officers’ initial reports of the incident, which were used as the basis for a force media release, may have been inaccurate.
We are aware that while reviewing the incident, the force identified evidence of some potential discrepancies in the original information that the police van was stationary at the time of the collision.
It also identified concerns with the actions of two officers at the scene immediately following the collision and referred the matter to us. We will be analysing this evidence at the earliest opportunity.
During the investigation, we will be obtaining statements from those who were present, as well as reviewing video footage and communications from the incident. We are also appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.
IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said: “This was a very serious incident that resulted in four people requiring hospital treatment for their injuries. Our thoughts are with all those affected. We would like to reassure the public that this will be subject to a thorough and robust investigation.
“Upon identifying concerns with the way this was handled by two of its officers, the force has referred the matter promptly. It is important we establish the circumstances of the collision as well as examining the actions and decision-making of the officers involved.
“As part of this, we are asking anyone with information, particularly those who may have seen or have dashcam footage of either vehicle beforehand or the collision itself, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information can call 0300 303 5613 or email grewgrass@policeconduct.gov.uk
Original article link: https://policeconduct.gov.uk/news/witness-appeal-after-collision-involving-police-vehicle-redcar
