Witness appeal as IOPC investigates complaint over use of force by Nottinghamshire Police after road traffic collision

Two people who are believed to have filmed an incident in Nottingham are being urged to come forward to help an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), investigation into a complaint about police use of force following a road collision.

The incident happened just before 6pm on Monday, 27 May 2024, in Daleside Road, Colwick, when a man in his 40s was being detained by Nottinghamshire Police in connection with a road traffic collision. Social media footage, which shows a number of baton strikes on the man by officers, has been viewed widely online.

IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “We are aware people used mobile phones to film police making an arrest and we would ask anyone with footage, who we have not spoken to already, to come forward. In particular we want to hear from two men, one of whom was on a quad bike, who may have recorded what happened and be able to assist our investigation.”

Witnesses can contact the IOPC on 03003035620 or Dalesideroad@policeconduct.gov.uk

Mr Campbell added: “We understand the public concern that can be caused by incidents like this and our independent investigation will consider the legitimacy of the arrest as well as the justification and proportionality of the force used by officers.”

The man involved in the incident was later de-arrested and subsequently made a complaint about the way he had been treated by police. We began our investigation following a mandatory referral made by Nottinghamshire Police on 25 June. As part of our enquiries we are gathering body worn video for review and accounts from other people who were present.