Witness appeal as IOPC investigates death of man who was detained by Lancashire Constabulary
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses to assist with our investigation into the death of a man in police custody.
We have established that Lancashire Constabulary officers were called to reports of a man refusing to leave a cinema, at approximately 11.28pm on 11 July.
Officers detained the man, aged in his 30s, under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act a few hours later at Holmes Mill complex in Clitheroe and a decision was made to transport him in a police van to Royal Blackburn Hospital.
The man’s condition deteriorated further at the hospital and he was placed in the back of a police van while it was parked in an ambulance bay at the A&E department, with checks carried out by officers.
After he became unresponsive at 6.35am, CPR was commenced by medical staff with resuscitation efforts continuing until 7:35am when a clinical decision was made to cease CPR, and he was sadly declared deceased.
Through our enquiries, we understand a woman spoke to the man at the Holmes Mill Complex prior to the police arriving and that members of the public inside A&E witnessed the contact police had with the man while at the hospital. We believe these people will be able to assist with our enquiries.
Following a mandatory referral from the force we declared an independent investigation at 10.25am on Saturday 12 July. IOPC investigators attended the post incident procedures to begin gathering evidence.
IOPC Director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and all those affected by his death. We have now met with his family to explain our role and have advised them of the next steps.
“It’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to fully establish the circumstances when someone has died in police custody. If you believe you have any information of the man’s interaction with police, I urge you to get in touch. We will ensure that the man’s family and the force are kept informed as our investigation progresses.”
Our investigation is in the early stages but investigators have obtained body worn video footage from Lancashire Constabulary officers involved, although further enquiries remain ongoing to identify all officers who attended and to ensure all relevant footage is secured. Both the police van and the mental health room within the hospital where the man was initially taken to were also preserved.
Anyone with information can contact the IOPC by emailing the IOPC at HolmesMillandRoyalBlackburnAandE@policeconduct.gov.uk
