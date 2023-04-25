Witness appeal following arrest of man in Shoreditch

We are investigating the conduct of a Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers when making an arrest in Shoreditch, east London, on 19 February 2023.

Our investigation began in March following a mandatory referral from the MPS.

So far we have gathered street CCTV and body-worn video from both the police officers and council enforcement officers.

But we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the arrest in Phipp Street, EC2 at around 3am, and/or may have mobile phone footage.

A man, who is black and aged 26, was arrested by MPS officers after being ejected from The Book Club bar and club.

He was stopped and restrained by two MPS officers and had force used on him. He was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

IOPC Director Amanda Rowe yesterday said:

“We are independently examining whether the use of force was appropriate and proportionate in line with approved police policies. “This incident took place in public and was witnessed by several members of the public. We would ask anybody who was in the area and saw the police activity to get in touch with us.”

Did you see anything? If so, please call our incident line on 0300 303 5727 or email phippstreet@policeconduct.gov.uk (link sends e-mail)