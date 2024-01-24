Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Witness appeal following electric bike collision in Liverpool
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into the actions of Merseyside Police.
Initial enquiries have established that a 17-year-old child was injured when he and a 15 year-old child came off an electric bike on Priory Road, in the Anfield area of Liverpool, after an officer on foot attempted to stop the electric bike.
The incident happened at approximately 7.30pm on Thursday 11 January. The male rider of the bike sustained serious head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. The 15-year-old male passenger suffered superficial injuries. Both have since been discharged from hospital.
We began our investigation into the circumstances following a referral from Merseyside Police. We sent investigators to the scene and to the police post incident procedure to begin gathering information and evidence.
While the investigation is in the early stages, investigators have already began reviewing CCTV in the area and obtained initial accounts from the officers involved.
We are now appealing for anyone who witnessed any part of the incident to contact us as soon as possible by emailing prioryroad@policeconduct.gov.uk or contacting 03003035613.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and may have witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it. We have been assessing local CCTV footage but anyone who saw anything or who has dashcam or further footage is encouraged to get in touch with our investigators.”
