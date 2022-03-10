Witness appeal following fatal road traffic collision in south Manchester

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into a fatal road traffic collision in south Manchester.

The tragic incident occurred after Greater Manchester Police officers attempted to halt a speeding BMW driver using emergency equipment just after midnight on Sunday 20 February on Stockport Road in Didsbury.

The BMW continued down the road and was involved in a collision with two pedestrians. Sadly, a 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 64-year-old man died in hospital on Friday 4 March.

We began our investigation into the circumstances following a referral from Greater Manchester Police.

IOPC Investigators attended the scene and police post-incident procedures and will be carrying out CCTV checks and speaking to witnesses.

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe yesterday said:

“This is a tragic incident where a man and woman lost their lives. Our thoughts are with all those affected. “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and may have witnessed the police pursuit of the BMW vehicle prior to the collision. “We have been assessing local CCTV footage but anyone who saw anything or who has dashcam or further footage is encouraged to get in touch with our investigators.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 0300 303 5611 or email Policepursuitparrswood@policeconduct.gov.uk