Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Witness appeal following fatal road traffic collision in south Manchester
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into a fatal road traffic collision in south Manchester.
The tragic incident occurred after Greater Manchester Police officers attempted to halt a speeding BMW driver using emergency equipment just after midnight on Sunday 20 February on Stockport Road in Didsbury.
The BMW continued down the road and was involved in a collision with two pedestrians. Sadly, a 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 64-year-old man died in hospital on Friday 4 March.
We began our investigation into the circumstances following a referral from Greater Manchester Police.
IOPC Investigators attended the scene and police post-incident procedures and will be carrying out CCTV checks and speaking to witnesses.
IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe yesterday said:
“This is a tragic incident where a man and woman lost their lives. Our thoughts are with all those affected.
“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and may have witnessed the police pursuit of the BMW vehicle prior to the collision.
“We have been assessing local CCTV footage but anyone who saw anything or who has dashcam or further footage is encouraged to get in touch with our investigators.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 0300 303 5611 or email Policepursuitparrswood@policeconduct.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/witness-appeal-following-fatal-road-traffic-collision-south-manchester
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation concludes following the death of a man after police pursuit in West Yorkshire10/03/2022 09:10:00
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following a fatal collision in West Yorkshire has found that officers involved in the pursuit acted in line with procedure.
Former Sussex Police officer cleared of causing serious injury by dangerous driving09/03/2022 12:25:00
An ex-Sussex Police officer has been found not guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Warwickshire Police officer charged over inappropriate contact with domestic abuse victim09/03/2022 09:10:00
A Warwickshire Police officer will appear in court charged with misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Met police officer guilty of causing actual bodily harm07/03/2022 09:10:00
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer has been convicted of causing actual bodily harm (ABH) during an incident in Brentwood, Essex.
Investigation concludes following fatal police pursuit in Manchester04/03/2022 16:20:00
Police officers who pursued a vehicle in Manchester before it was involved in a fatal collision acted in accordance with the relevant policies and procedures, an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation concluded.
Metropolitan Police officer jailed for misconduct in public office04/03/2022 12:25:00
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer has been jailed for two years following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into allegations of inappropriate contact with two teenage girls.
Learning accepted after IOPC investigation into Surrey Police contact prior to murder of Aliny Godinho04/03/2022 09:10:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into Surrey Police’s contact with Aliny Godinho before she was murdered by her estranged husband in Stoneleigh, Epsom, has led to changes to national and local police practice around the handling of domestic abuse allegations.
Met police officer not guilty of causing death by careless driving03/03/2022 09:10:00
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer has been cleared by a jury of causing death by careless driving, after an incident in East London.
Former Northamptonshire Police officer charged following directed IOPC investigation02/03/2022 09:10:00
A former Northamptonshire Police officer is due to appear in court this week following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into his alleged abuse of police powers and privileges.