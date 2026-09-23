wo convictions led by corrupt police officer DS Ridgewell quashed by Court of Appeal

Two men convicted of theft half a century ago have had their convictions quashed by the Court of Appeal [yesterday] after the Criminal Cases Review Commission [CCRC] found a real possibility the convictions were unsafe, due to the role played by discredited British Transport Police officer Derek Ridgewell.

In April 1976, Christopher Poulter and Kevin Biggs were convicted of theft of 13 mailbags and their contents at Inner London Crown Court, alongside their co-defendant Stephen Simmons. Mr Poulter was given a 12-month prison sentence and Mr Biggs’ was sentenced to borstal training.

In the 1970s, DS Ridgewell was involved in a series of arrests and convictions in which it was later discovered he had framed innocent people, particularly young black men, for his own criminality. In 1980 he was jailed for seven years after stealing more than £1 million of goods in transit. He died in prison two years later.

The CCRC has referred 15 cases involving DS Ridgewell to the Court of Appeal. Mr Poulter and Mr Biggs’ co-defendant Mr Simmons was the first of these cases referred by the CCRC.

Mr Poulter and Mr Biggs had never previously appealed their convictions because they received legal advice that they had no grounds to do so. Mr Poulter applied to the CCRC last November [2025] after being spoken to by British Transport Police because of its own live investigation into DS Ridgewell’s misconduct. The CCRC also received an application in February 2026 on behalf of Mr Biggs, who died in 2004.

CCRC Chair Dame Vera Baird KC said: “It is absolutely right that that these men have had their convictions quashed by the court yesterday.

“Anyone else who believes they have been convicted through the actions of Derek Ridgewell should apply to us so we can investigate whether we can also refer your case to the courts.”

You can read more about the cases we’ve referred to the appellate courts involving Derek Ridgewell in our Case Studies Hub.

Notes to Editor:

The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.

There are currently 16 Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.

The CCRC received more than 1,800 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) last year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred more than 900 cases to the appeal courts.

The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.

If a case is referred, it is then for the appeal court to decide whether the conviction is unsafe.