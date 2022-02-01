Arts Council England
|Printable version
Wolverhampton Dance Professor hits the spotlight
A dance professor at the University of Wolverhampton has been awarded funding from One Dance UK to create a film for the BBC's Dance Passion 2022.
Supported through Arts Counci’s National Lottery Project Grants, Dance Passion is a collaboration between BBC Arts and One Dance UK. Together, BBC Arts and One Dance UK are working with a network of dance companies, independent artists, and technology providers to showcase dance talent across the UK.
Matthew Wyon, Professor in Dance Science at Wolverhampton has created interactive film 'Beneath Still Waters' in collaboration with Craig Bush of TAKT Productions and choreographer and artistic director Ruth Brill. It allows audiences to explore the differing physical demands of dance genres, including - ballet, jazz, breakdancing and Kathak. In the short film, dancers perform a piece of newly choreographed work, while their movements are analysed through data collected by telemetric gas analysis and XSENS suits.
Founding partner of the National Institute of Dance Medicine and Science UK, Professor Matthew Wyon said:
“This project has allowed me to bring a new insight to dance audiences. Through the innovative choreography of Ruth Brill and film production of Craig Bush, it will highlight the often hidden physical and mental exertion dancers go through to provide an effortless performance. With narratives from the dancers and choreographer as well as scientists, this interactive film explores similarities and differences between four different dance genre.”
Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director for Arts Council England, said:
"This film is a fantastic collaboration between art and science, and a fascinating opportunity for audiences to see the real physical work that goes into a dance performance, while enjoying newly choreographed work.
"Dance Passion is a real opportunity to celebrate the diverse and exciting world of dance and we're delighted to have supported this project through National Lottery Project Grants as part of that celebration.”
As part of the BBC's Dance Passion event, 14 artists from across the UK have been commissioned to create new projects. 'Beneath Still Waters' will be released on Thursday, 3 February 2022.
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/news/wolverhampton-dance-professor-hits-spotlight
Latest News from
Arts Council England
Iconic Stoke ballroom transformed into creative space28/01/2022 13:20:00
With support from Arts Council, the Ballroom at Fenton Town Hall has been restored and reopened as a new civic arts venue for Stoke-on-Trent.
Strikingly beautiful still life worth more than £6 million at risk of leaving UK21/01/2022 13:20:00
A temporary export bar has been placed on Banquet Still Life by Dutch artist Jan Davidsz. de Heem.
Emergency funding available for arts, culture and heritage doubled to £60 million to tackle impact of Omicron24/12/2021 09:22:00
Emergency funding from Culture Recovery Fund increased by £30 million to help more organisations through the winter
925 cultural organisations supported by £107 million in latest recovery fund22/11/2021 12:12:00
925 arts, heritage and cultural organisations to benefit from share of £107 million.
Forming cultural bridges between the UK and Germany18/11/2021 16:20:00
With investment from Fonds Soziokultur, Arts Council England, Arts Council Northern Ireland, British Council, Wales Arts International, Creative Scotland and Goethe Institute in London.
Acceptance in Lieu scheme Acquisition wins Apollo Award17/11/2021 16:20:00
Chichester's Pallant House Gallery has won Apollo Magazine's Acquisition of the Year 2021 award for a group of paintings acquired through the Arts Council administered Acceptance in Lieu scheme.
18th-Century Tipu Sultan Throne Finial worth £1.5 million at risk of leaving UK15/11/2021 10:22:00
A temporary export bar has been placed on a tiger’s head finial from the gold-covered throne of Tipu Sultan
Exceptional Sargent painting worth over £7.5 million at risk of leaving UK05/11/2021 15:12:00
A temporary export bar has been placed on a painting The Earl of Dalhousie by John Singer Sargent, a leading portrait painter of his generation.
How does National Lottery Project Grants work?04/11/2021 10:15:00
National Lottery Project Grants is our fund open to all individual artists and community and cultural organisations. It supports arts, museums and libraries projects…and it’s all made possible thanks to funding from National Lottery players.