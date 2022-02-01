Wolverhampton Dance Professor hits the spotlight

A dance professor at the University of Wolverhampton has been awarded funding from One Dance UK to create a film for the BBC's Dance Passion 2022.

Supported through Arts Counci’s National Lottery Project Grants, Dance Passion is a collaboration between BBC Arts and One Dance UK. Together, BBC Arts and One Dance UK are working with a network of dance companies, independent artists, and technology providers to showcase dance talent across the UK.

Matthew Wyon, Professor in Dance Science at Wolverhampton has created interactive film 'Beneath Still Waters' in collaboration with Craig Bush of TAKT Productions and choreographer and artistic director Ruth Brill. It allows audiences to explore the differing physical demands of dance genres, including - ballet, jazz, breakdancing and Kathak. In the short film, dancers perform a piece of newly choreographed work, while their movements are analysed through data collected by telemetric gas analysis and XSENS suits.

Founding partner of the National Institute of Dance Medicine and Science UK, Professor Matthew Wyon said:

“This project has allowed me to bring a new insight to dance audiences. Through the innovative choreography of Ruth Brill and film production of Craig Bush, it will highlight the often hidden physical and mental exertion dancers go through to provide an effortless performance. With narratives from the dancers and choreographer as well as scientists, this interactive film explores similarities and differences between four different dance genre.”

Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director for Arts Council England, said:

"This film is a fantastic collaboration between art and science, and a fascinating opportunity for audiences to see the real physical work that goes into a dance performance, while enjoying newly choreographed work. "Dance Passion is a real opportunity to celebrate the diverse and exciting world of dance and we're delighted to have supported this project through National Lottery Project Grants as part of that celebration.”

As part of the BBC's Dance Passion event, 14 artists from across the UK have been commissioned to create new projects. 'Beneath Still Waters' will be released on Thursday, 3 February 2022.