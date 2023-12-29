Wolverhampton woman charged over pre-Christmas cocaine seizure

National Crime Agency officers have charged a 58-year-old woman from Wolverhampton with drug smuggling offences following a seizure at Heathrow Airport.

Azra Williams, of Mount Pleasant, Bilston, was stopped by Border Force officers as she arrived off a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Saturday 23 December.

Ten kilos of cocaine were found in the linings of a suit carrier contained inside one of her checked-in suitcases. The haul would have had a UK street-level value of around £800,000 once adulterated.

After being interviewed by NCA investigators she was charged with importing class A drugs.

Williams appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates on Boxing Day where she was remanded in custody to next appear before Isleworth Crown Court on 25 January.

NCA Branch Operations Manager Piers Phillips said: "NCA officers continue to work with our partners at Border Force over the festive period to make seizures like this and continue to disrupt the organised criminal groups involved in drug trafficking.”