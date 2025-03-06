Woman admits gross negligence manslaughter of four paddleboarders

A company owner has pleaded guilty to the gross negligence manslaughter of four paddleboarders who died during an organised tour in Pembrokeshire.

Nerys Lloyd, 39, who was the owner and sole director of Salty Dog Co Ltd, yesterday pleaded guilty to the gross negligence manslaughter of Paul O’Dwyer, 42, Andrea Powell, 41, Morgan Rogers, 24, and Nicola Wheatley, 40, following their deaths in Haverfordwest Town Weir on 30 October 2021.

Lloyd also pleaded guilty to a Health and Safety at Work Act offence at Swansea Crown Court.

The four victims were part of a Stand Up Paddle (SUP) paddleboarding tour – organised by Salty Dog Co Ltd – and Lloyd was present as an instructor on the day of the tragedy alongside fellow instructor Mr O’Dwyer, who was killed.

On 30 October 2021, there had been heavy flooding and severe weather warnings were in place. The river was running fast, and the weir was in an extremely hazardous condition.

As the group approached the weir, the three participants were pulled over the top into its base and became trapped.

Instructor Mr O’Dwyer, who initially exited the river safely, re-entered the water in an attempt to rescue the others but was immediately dragged over the top. The four victims died as a result of drowning/immersion.

An expert concluded that the tour should not have taken place while encompassing the weir and that Lloyd did not have a suitable qualification, and her planning and supervision was inadequate.

The prosecution followed a joint investigation by Dyfed-Powys Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Lisa Rose, Specialist Prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division, yesterday said:

“This was an avoidable tragedy. Despite going to check the state of the river before departing on the tour, Nerys Lloyd failed to inspect the weir. “The majority of participants had limited experience, and Lloyd was not qualified to take paddleboarders out in such hazardous conditions. “There was no safety briefing or formal risk assessments, and the participants were not advised that they would be traversing a weir or instructed on options to get out of the water. “Final decisions to continue with the event were Lloyd’s decision, and as a result she held complete and entire responsibility. “I hope these convictions provide some sense of justice for those affected and our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the victims at this time.”

