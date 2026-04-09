Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Woman charged over baptism death
A woman has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter following a baptism ceremony in Birmingham.
Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Special Crime Division, yesterday said:
“We have decided to prosecute Cheryl Bartley, 48, with one count of gross negligence manslaughter in relation to her role as a pastor during a baptism.
“This follows the death of 61-year-old Robert Smith from Brixton in south London, who died from drowning at an address in Slade Road, Erdington on 8 October 2023.
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“We have worked closely with West Midlands Police as it has carried out its investigation.
“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that she has the right to a fair trial.
“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Ms Bartley will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 14 May.
Notes to editors
- Cheryl Bartley (DOB: 09/09/1977) is from Erdington Birmingham.
- The CPS Special Crime Division deals with the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.
- Gross negligence manslaughter involves a death as a result of a grossly negligent (though otherwise lawful) act or omission on behalf of a defendant.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/west-midlands/news/woman-charged-over-baptism-death
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Man charged with terrorism offences09/04/2026 13:25:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised terrorism offences against a 43-year-old man related to his alleged involvement with a terrorist group based in Somalia.
Former police officer admits involvement in fraudulent ‘crash for cash’ scam08/04/2026 10:10:00
An ex-police officer who fled the UK before being extradited has pleaded guilty to his part in a scam where fraudulent personal injury claims were made after deliberate vehicle crashes.
Three people charged following Golders Green ambulance fires06/04/2026 10:10:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges against three people following a police investigation into an alleged arson attack in Golders Green.
Hull funeral director pleads guilty to 67 criminal charges02/04/2026 16:25:00
A man has pleaded guilty to dozens of counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial after remains were found at a funeral directors in Hull in 2024.
Man who murdered ex-partner and fled the scene is sentenced31/03/2026 13:20:00
A man who murdered his ex-partner then fled the scene has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 24 years.
Jail for Vietnamese nationals using Facebook to advertise illegal migration to the UK31/03/2026 10:20:00
Two Vietnamese nationals who arrived in the UK illegally in 2023 were yesterday jailed for assisting unlawful immigration by advertising their services on Facebook which were used by at least 250 people to come into the country.
Criminal gang leader jailed for distributing drugs in fake NHS vans30/03/2026 10:20:00
The leader of an organised crime group (OCG) who used fake NHS vans to transport hundreds of kilograms of class A drugs in South Wales and Liverpool and was extradited from Thailand has been jailed for 20 years.
“How many chickens” - man jailed for helping organised immigration crime gang27/03/2026 11:20:00
An Iraqi man living in Wolverhampton who pleaded guilty to working with an organised crime gang to illegally bring Vietnamese nationals to the UK was jailed for 10 years and two months yesterday (26 March).