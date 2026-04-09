Woman charged over baptism death

A woman has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter following a baptism ceremony in Birmingham.

Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Special Crime Division, yesterday said:

“We have decided to prosecute Cheryl Bartley, 48, with one count of gross negligence manslaughter in relation to her role as a pastor during a baptism.

“This follows the death of 61-year-old Robert Smith from Brixton in south London, who died from drowning at an address in Slade Road, Erdington on 8 October 2023.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with West Midlands Police as it has carried out its investigation.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that she has the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”