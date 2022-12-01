Woman charged over machine pistol and handgun

A woman has been charged with firearms offences after an investigation by the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP).

Fatmah Ali, 24, was charged with possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition after OCP officers – from the National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police – discovered two firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

The guns – an Intratec 9mm machine pistol and a Makarov handgun – and ammunition were found in a shed at Ali’s home in Braemer Road, Canning Town, London.

Andrew Tickner, OCP operations manager, said: “These extremely dangerous weapons have no place in the UK.

“They often end up in the hands of organised criminals who use them to threaten and incite serious violence.”

Ali appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

She was bailed to appear on 19 December at Snaresbrook Crown Court.