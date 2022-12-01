National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Woman charged over machine pistol and handgun
A woman has been charged with firearms offences after an investigation by the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP).
Fatmah Ali, 24, was charged with possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition after OCP officers – from the National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police – discovered two firearms and a quantity of ammunition.
The guns – an Intratec 9mm machine pistol and a Makarov handgun – and ammunition were found in a shed at Ali’s home in Braemer Road, Canning Town, London.
Andrew Tickner, OCP operations manager, said: “These extremely dangerous weapons have no place in the UK.
“They often end up in the hands of organised criminals who use them to threaten and incite serious violence.”
Ali appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
She was bailed to appear on 19 December at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/woman-charged-over-machine-pistol-and-handgun
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Two arrested by the NCA in Nottingham over speed boat people smuggling attempt01/12/2022 10:20:00
Two people have been arrested in connection with a National Crime Agency investigation into a foiled attempt to smuggle migrants to the UK using a speedboat.
NCA secures £50m identified by Barclays as the proceeds of crime28/11/2022 16:15:00
The National Crime Agency (NCA) has obtained a ruling from the High Court that allows Barclays to hand over criminal funds to the NCA in a first-of-its-kind civil recovery case.
Drugs smuggler jailed for 11 years following recent people smuggling conviction23/11/2022 10:25:00
A lorry driver previously convicted in France for trying to smuggle migrants into the UK has been sentenced following a cocaine seizure earlier this year.
Suspected ketamine drugs lab uncovered in Essex22/11/2022 11:15:00
Two men have been arrested after National Crime Agency officers raided a suspected ketamine lab in Essex.
Jailed document forger hit with £290,000 confiscation order18/11/2022 10:25:00
A man jailed for making and supplying false identity documents has been ordered to pay back more than a quarter of a million pounds in criminal profit
NCA seize £2m assets from members of anabolic steroid organised crime group17/11/2022 16:40:00
Four members of a global anabolic steroid manufacture and distribution network have been ordered to hand over a combined £2 million following a proceeds of crime investigation by the National Crime Agency.
People smuggling suspect extradited back to UK to face trial16/11/2022 16:15:00
A Romanian man who was wanted by the National Crime Agency after failing to show up at court has been arrested and extradited back to the UK to face trial.
£450,000 recovered after NCA is granted account forfeiture orders15/11/2022 14:15:00
More than £450,000 will be recovered from a man offering unregulated investments and loans after the National Crime Agency secured two forfeiture orders against funds held in his personal bank accounts.