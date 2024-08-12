Woman charged with publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred

Rosemary Ainslie, Acting Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, recently said:

“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Northamptonshire Police to charge Lucy Connolly, 41, with publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred, contrary to Section 19 of the Public Order Act 1986.

“The charge relates to alleged written material on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on 29 July 2024.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that she has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”