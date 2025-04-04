Woman found guilty of shaking baby girl to death

A woman from Gloucestershire has been convicted of manslaughter in relation to the death of a baby.

In April 2020, shortly after the start of the Covid 19 lockdown, Melissa Wilband, 28, was living with her two young children, a two-year-old boy and five-month-old baby Lexi.

On the night of 12 April paramedics were called to the house, where Lexi was found showing signs consistent with trauma. She was taken to Gloucester Royal Hospital, before being transferred to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Bristol Children’s Hospital.

On 17 April Lexi’s ventilator was turned off, and she died on the morning on 18 April 2020.

Medical examination showed that Lexi died from bleeding in her brain caused by violent shaking. Evidence also revealed additional blood on Lexi’s brain from an earlier incident of shaking.

Following a trial she was found guilty of manslaughter on Wednesday 2 April 2025 at Bristol Crown Court.

Ann Hampshire of the Crown Prosecution Service yesterday said:

“Lexi’s life was tragically cut short by her mother, who should have loved and cared for her. “Everyone who has been involved in this case has been deeply moved by the tragic circumstances of Lexi’s death. “Throughout the case we have worked in close partnership with the police to ensure justice was secured for Lexi and that her mother has been held accountable for her actions. She will now be sentenced on 22 May 2025 at Bristol Crown Court.”

