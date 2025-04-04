Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Woman found guilty of shaking baby girl to death
A woman from Gloucestershire has been convicted of manslaughter in relation to the death of a baby.
In April 2020, shortly after the start of the Covid 19 lockdown, Melissa Wilband, 28, was living with her two young children, a two-year-old boy and five-month-old baby Lexi.
On the night of 12 April paramedics were called to the house, where Lexi was found showing signs consistent with trauma. She was taken to Gloucester Royal Hospital, before being transferred to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Bristol Children’s Hospital.
On 17 April Lexi’s ventilator was turned off, and she died on the morning on 18 April 2020.
Medical examination showed that Lexi died from bleeding in her brain caused by violent shaking. Evidence also revealed additional blood on Lexi’s brain from an earlier incident of shaking.
Following a trial she was found guilty of manslaughter on Wednesday 2 April 2025 at Bristol Crown Court.
Ann Hampshire of the Crown Prosecution Service yesterday said:
“Lexi’s life was tragically cut short by her mother, who should have loved and cared for her.
“Everyone who has been involved in this case has been deeply moved by the tragic circumstances of Lexi’s death.
“Throughout the case we have worked in close partnership with the police to ensure justice was secured for Lexi and that her mother has been held accountable for her actions. She will now be sentenced on 22 May 2025 at Bristol Crown Court.”
Notes to Editors
- Ann Hampshire is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS South West Complex Casework Unit.
- Melissa Wilband’s date of birth is 26/07/1996.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/south-west/news/woman-found-guilty-shaking-baby-girl-death
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Woman found guilty of shaking baby girl to death04/04/2025 10:10:00
A woman from Gloucestershire has been convicted of manslaughter in relation to the death of a baby.
CPS authorises charges following investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors03/04/2025 09:25:00
Robin Weyell, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Humberside Police to charge Robert Bush, 47, of East Yorkshire, with 64 offences including fraud, fraudulent trading, theft, and preventing a lawful and decent burial, following an investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull.
Non-consensual intimate images set to be seized from abusers to protect welfare of victims25/03/2025 12:20:00
OFFENDERS who share intimate images without consent could expect to forfeit those devices as guidance for prosecutors is updated.
Life sentence for teen who killed family and plotted school shooting19/03/2025 15:25:00
A Luton teenager who killed his mother, brother and sister has been jailed for life.
Three guilty in Blenheim Palace gold toilet theft case19/03/2025 14:25:00
Three men involved in the theft and sale of a multi-million pound gold toilet from Blenheim Palace have been convicted.
Uniting to break the silence: Criminal Justice System agencies join forces to tackle ‘Honour’-Based Abuse19/03/2025 13:25:00
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and Home Office have come together for the first multi-agency conference to tackle ‘honour’-based abuse.
Brighton man jailed for raping and sexually abusing young women and children17/03/2025 15:25:00
A Brighton man was imprisoned for offences against six victims, including rape, sexual abuse and assault.
CPS authorises gross negligence manslaughter charge following fatal North Sea vessel crash17/03/2025 12:20:00
CPS authorises gross negligence manslaughter charge following fatal North Sea vessel crash (14 March 2025).